A Huge Asteroid the Size of the Empire State Building Approaches Earth, NASA Confirms

Title: NASA Confirms Close Encounter with Potentially Dangerous Asteroid

Representatives of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have alerted the public to an upcoming close encounter with an asteroid on Friday, August 4. This announcement comes as NASA confirms that a total of five asteroids will pass near Earth during the first week of August, with “2014 QL433” standing out as the most significant among them.

The colossal asteroid, comparable in size to the Empire State Building in New York, measures a staggering 632 meters in height. However, NASA assures that it does not pose a significant threat to humanity despite its potentially dangerous classification. Traveling at a speed of 75,000 kilometers per hour, the asteroid is estimated to come closest to Earth later this week.

With a velocity of 20.5 km per second, the “2014 QL433” orbits the sun and is classified as an Apollo class asteroid due to its recurrent crossings of Earth’s orbit. The asteroid has gained attention due to its history of close encounters every three years and its capacity to release energy hundreds of times greater than the atomic bomb created by Robert Oppenheimer.

The last recorded close pass of this asteroid occurred on July 23, 2020, and its next appearance is eagerly anticipated for Friday, August 4. This will be followed by another rendezvous in 2026.

In response to the potential threat posed by such celestial objects, NASA has been diligently working on the DART defense system. This system involves a spacecraft-projectile that can be launched with enough force to alter the orbit of a potentially dangerous asteroid, enabling it to gradually move away from Earth and minimize the risk of collision.

As NASA’s dedication to safeguarding our planet continues, the close encounter with “2014 QL433” serves as a reminder of the importance of ongoing efforts to detect, monitor, and protect against potential stellar collisions.

(Source: NASA)

