a jewel of design, but the repairability disappoints

A couple of weeks have now passed since the presentation of the 15″ Macbook Air M2, and the new Cupertino laptop has made its way into the homes of many users and fans of the bitten Apple. Punctual like clockwork, the teardown del Macbook Air M2 da 15″ of iFixit reveals what we should expect from the device and its repairability.

In recent days, actually, the first teardown of the device had shown us, among other things, that the Logic Board of the Macbook Air M2 has been resized by Apple to make room for a louder speaker systembut also that the SSD of the 256 GB Macbook Air 15″ is less powerful than that of the 256 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB models.

Now, however, the teardown of iFixit explains that the design of the 15″ Macbook Air M2 is identicalor at least very similar, to that of the 13″ model of the same device, with the only difference in weight found in the two additional speakers on the sides of the Logic Board, which has also been slightly resized. Obviously, the two extra speakers have been integrated thanks to the larger size of the device, guaranteed by the new 15.6″ display integrated by Apple laptop scroll.

Likewise, iFixit confirms that the256GB SSD is slower of the 512 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB ones, since the base model of the Macbook, the 256 GB one, has only one NAND chip for reading and writing data, while the more performing versions have two . Obviously, then, SSD and RAM cannot be replaced, updated or improved by the user, as is already the case for all other new generation Cupertino laptops.

iFixit finally criticized Apple for not having integrated any possibility of repair or upgrade “in house” by users: in the event of a malfunction of the device, in fact, the Logic Board remains essentially covered by other components and by the laptop chassis, making it impossible to solve hardware problems independently. Once again, therefore, the only solution is to go to an Apple Store or an authorized repairer.