The scene where a black hole devours a star is called a tidal disruption event, but instead of being wiped out all at once, some stars pass by the black hole periodically, stripped a little each time. Astronomers have developed a model of repetitive tidal disruption events, describing the astonishing periodic orbits of such stars around supermassive black holes.

<img decoding="async" src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

Generally speaking, a tidal disruption event (TDE) will only exist once, because the extreme gravitational field of a supermassive black hole will completely destroy the unlucky passing star, and the originally silent black hole will once again ” Disappeared” in the dark. Scientists have always assumed that the only way for a star to come into close contact with a supermassive black hole is to completely destroy the star.

However, in some cases, the dense cores of some stars survived the gravitational interaction with the supermassive black hole and orbited the black hole more than once. Scientists call this repeated tidal disruption events, such as the AT2018fyk event first discovered in 2018.

The AT2018fyk event was originally regarded as an ordinary tidal disruption event. However, astronomers noticed that the same place appeared bright X-rays again after being dark for a while, so the researchers proposed that there may be stars that survived contact with supermassive black holes and began in Orbiting around a black hole.

Through modeling, the team indicated that the protagonist was originally a pair of binary stars, one of which was unfortunately swallowed by a black hole, and the other star was captured by the black hole through the Hills capture process and pushed to a new orbit at a speed of 1,000 km/s to become a super-high-speed star , The orbital period is about 1,200 days. After that, whenever the star passes the closest point to the black hole, it will be repeatedly stripped of its shell, and the pulled out material will form a bright accretion disk of the black hole. Researchers can use X-ray, ultraviolet, and optical telescopes to observe it.

So how does a star have a brush with death? Distance and trajectory have to be just right. If the star collides head-on with the black hole and passes the event horizon, the star will be swallowed by the black hole; if the star is very close to the black hole and exceeds the Roche limit (Roche limit), the star will be destroyed. According to the results of the new model, the orbit of the surviving star is close to the Roche limit, but it has not completely crossed, so only some material on the surface of the star is stripped by the black hole, and the core material remains intact.

It’s just that as the star passes the black hole repeatedly, the researchers estimate that the star will lose 1 to 10% of its mass each time. If the mass loss is about 1% each time, then the star should still meet the black hole many times; if the mass loss is close to 10%, then the star may have been shredded.

The team will continue to pay attention to verify the model in the next few years. According to predictions, the radiation emitted by the black hole’s accretion disk will suddenly disappear around March 2023, and it will brighten again when the star approaches again in 2025 and is stripped of a new layer of material.

The study outlines how we may have a way to calculate when a supermassive black hole will next feed, and it’s exciting to think that we on Earth can point our telescopes at black holes millions of light-years away and wait to analyze their feeding and growth.

(Source of the first image: pixabay)