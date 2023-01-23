In the vast universe, our human existence can only be said to be “a drop in the ocean”. Although human civilization has developed on the earth for more than 6,000 years, it is still impossible to see the whole picture of the universe until today. It is for this reason that we are full of doubts about the unknown universe, and even more curious about the existence of extraterrestrials. In this case, scientists are all looking to the universe, trying to find the existence of aliens in various ways . If there were no possibility of aliens, scientists wouldn’t spend so much time looking for them. It is precisely based on the proposition of “existence of aliens”, we humans have carried out many explorations using modern technology, and some time ago we finally found clues from the vast universe.

Last year, astronomers from Europe estimated that there are at least 36 alien civilizations in the Milky Way. But humans have been looking for alien civilizations for nearly a hundred years. Where are they? In the 1940s, a large number of UFOs suddenly appeared in the sky over the United States, and then UFOs appeared in succession all over the world. Some researchers believe that these UFOs that mysteriously appeared on the earth may be related to unknown civilizations, that is, aliens. In the early 1960s, the United States officially launched the alien civilization search program, and at the initial stage of the program, a weird star was discovered, about 355 light-years away from the earth. It was named Antoni Przybylski, The reason why it is special is that it subverts the existing star theory.

At that time, humans had not discovered the existence of exoplanets outside the solar system, which also made the existence of exoplanets a lot of controversy at the time. So although Antoni Przybylski was discovered, scientists do not know whether there are habitable planets around it. The brightness of this star changes very quickly in the short term, generally every 12.5 minutes, its spectrum will change once. Moreover, compared with ordinary stars, its proportion of iron and nickel elements is very low, but it has a very high proportion of rare elements that are very rare in ordinary stars, and it is in the spectrum of this star , the scientists also discovered the presence of a large number of radioactive elements.

We all know that radioactive elements have a half-life. If the radioactive elements in it are stable, it also means that it has a stable source of radioactive elements, and some of the radioactive elements can only be formed through a series of reactions in nuclear reactors. . So at that time, some researchers suggested that there might be an advanced alien civilization around the star Antoni Przybylski, and this alien civilization used the star as a “garbage dump” and dumped a large amount of nuclear waste on the star. In the 1960s, the former Soviet scientist Kardashev proposed the “Division of Alien Civilizations”, and believed that alien civilizations would exist in three different stages according to the development of science and technology.

The first stage is the planetary civilization, which can perfectly control the parent star and various resources on the satellites around the parent star; the second stage is the stellar civilization stage. At this time, the civilization is no longer limited to the parent star and the surrounding satellites. , in the star system where they are located, all resources including stars are available for them to use. The third stage is the stage of galaxy civilization. At this time, civilization can leave the star system where it is located and go to the large galaxy system where it is located, just as human beings have the opportunity to leave the solar system and come and go freely in the Milky Way. Speaking of the vast universe, researchers believe that there are at least hundreds of billions of large galaxies like the Milky Way, which also means that on the scale of the universe, there are at least tens of thousands of civilizations.

Therefore, there should be an interstellar civilization above the galaxy civilization, and this civilization can shuttle between different large galaxies. However, this kind of civilization should be the top civilization in the universe. Generally speaking, it is difficult for civilization to reach this height. After all, in the process of civilization evolution and continuous upgrading, there are many uncertain factors, as well as many risks and crises. , A little carelessness will make civilization go backwards and disappear. In addition to Kardashev’s civilization classification, scientists also proposed the “Dyson sphere” theory in the 1960s. The so-called “Dyson sphere” is a man-made device that can be installed around a star to transfer the energy released by the star. Keep absorbing it, and then use it for yourself.

So there are really alien civilizations around the star Antoni Przybylski. Considering that they can dump nuclear waste on the star, this also means that they have the ability to travel to and from the star system and turn the star into their own resource station. At least it is also a star civilization, or even higher. Physicists WhiteMill and Letter argued in the 1980s that alien civilizations might use their stars as dojos for nuclear waste, and that we might spot them through these polluted stars. The star itself has a very high temperature, whether it is on the surface or in the high-temperature environment inside, it can dispose of a lot of garbage, and the star itself is also very large, which is an ideal place for civilization to take out garbage.

When industrial waste is poured into the star, the composition of the star will naturally undergo some changes, and various rare earth metal elements will also appear. Therefore, when we observe that a star contains a lot of rare earth metal elements, we think that there may be a more powerful intelligent civilization in this galaxy.

