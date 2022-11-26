- A large number of Android phones burst security holes!Experts warn: Google, Samsung have not repaired free times
- Google accuses Google and other Android vendors of failing to fix known security flaws – Engadget 中文版 Engadget Chinese version
- Manufacturers did not update and correct in time, Google team revealed that a large number of Android phones have security risks ePrice.HK
- Google’s team found a Mali GPU flaw, but didn’t even patch it themselves ePrice
- No one wants to patch the Mali GPU vulnerability, Google Project Zero calls on mobile phone manufacturers to narrow the patch window iStart Online
- View full story on Google News