Home Technology A large number of Android phones burst security holes!Experts warn: Google, Samsung have not repaired – Liberty Times
Technology

A large number of Android phones burst security holes!Experts warn: Google, Samsung have not repaired – Liberty Times

by admin
A large number of Android phones burst security holes!Experts warn: Google, Samsung have not repaired – Liberty Times
  1. A large number of Android phones burst security holes!Experts warn: Google, Samsung have not repaired free times
  2. Google accuses Google and other Android vendors of failing to fix known security flaws – Engadget 中文版 Engadget Chinese version
  3. Manufacturers did not update and correct in time, Google team revealed that a large number of Android phones have security risks ePrice.HK
  4. Google’s team found a Mali GPU flaw, but didn’t even patch it themselves ePrice
  5. No one wants to patch the Mali GPU vulnerability, Google Project Zero calls on mobile phone manufacturers to narrow the patch window iStart Online
  6. View full story on Google News
See also  Now Google's AI also plays football

You may also like

He restores the Win11 God to the classic...

Win11 new version 22H2 update released, previously affected...

Samsung One UI 5: 7 new features you...

Win11 game performance bug finally fixed: Microsoft restores...

AMD graphics card ray tracing analyzer is officially...

“Star Wars: Squadrons” can be saved permanently during...

Artemis 1, Orion capsule in orbit 80,500 Km...

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may get an...

In Amazon warehouses, where men and women work...

The source of the ancient ocean on Mars...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy