Various reports, rumors, and leaks over the past few weeks and months have thrown out various details of what Ubisoft has in store for the Assassin’s Creed brand, many of which have just been revealed in a more official capacity as Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed moves forward tonight. part of the show. However, since the next one was the previously released Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, we expected to see and learn a lot about the game during the showcase, and to some extent, we did.

I’d say it “in a way” because there are still a lot of unanswered questions due to the lack of actual gameplay. Luckily, we did get a lengthy cinematic trailer that teases what the game will offer, and it looks at Basim’s journey throughout the game’s story, from a poor street thief to an apprentice assassin, and all These are all before becoming a master assassin.

The trailer also gives us a look at what the game’s version of Baghdad will look like, the various weapons and skills the assassin (or rather the hider) will have, and even provides a ton of screen time for Shohrer Aghdashloo’s Roshan, the man Will be Basim’s mentor in Mirage. We implore you to watch the end of the trailer, as a supernatural and spooky creature appears, which, we were told during an interview with narrative director Sarah Beaulieu, is actually some kind of sprite.

As for when you can expect to check out Basim’s story and play Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, Ubisoft is only ready to confirm that the game is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles in 2023.