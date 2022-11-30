Home Technology A little earlier than expected, the GIGABYTE B760 chip motherboard was exposed- BenchLife.info
The exposure time is much earlier than expected, but many consumers may have been waiting.

Intel’s 13th-generation Core K-series processors and Z790 chip motherboards have been released in November, and we are sure that Intel will announce the remaining non-K-series 13th-generation Core series processors and B760 chip motherboards at CES 2023.

Earlier we found a GIGABYTE B760 chip motherboard on the Internet, its model is B760 AORUS ELITE AX DDR4. From the model point of view, this Intel B760 chip motherboard uses DDR4 memory, but the Intel 13th generation Core series processor code-named Raptor Lake-S is the same as Alder Lake-S, and can support DDR4 and DDR5 memory.

The exact exposure time of the motherboard related to the Intel B760 chip should fall in January 2023, and the exposure at this point in time is obviously much earlier than expected.


