Home » A long-awaited feature is missing from the iOS 17.2 update, what’s happening?
Technology

A long-awaited feature is missing from the iOS 17.2 update, what’s happening?

by admin
A long-awaited feature is missing from the iOS 17.2 update, what’s happening?

Only a few hours have passed since Apple launched iOS 17.2 in stable version. The first users who downloaded the update, however, immediately noticed a problem: one of the feature initially promised by Apple is absent, despite having already made its debut in the beta of the operating system. What happens?

The feature in question is Apple Music’s collaborative playlists. The latter were launched with the iOS 17.2 beta, but were ultimately not released to the general public by the Cupertino giant. The function allows users to create playlists that can be shared with contacts with an Apple ID: all collaborators on the same playlist can add, edit and delete songs from the latter.

As you can see in the latest revision of the list of iOS 17 functions, officially released by Apple in the last few hours, the Shared playlists cannot be found, despite having been programmed by the Bitten Apple for a release with iOS 17.2. The feature therefore seems to have been postponed to the very last minute, so it could arrive as part of the next one major update of iOS 17, or iOS 17.3, arriving at the beginning of 2024.

In all likelihood, explains Macrumors, Apple would encounter some unexpected bugs in implementing the feature for end users on iPhone, iPad and Mac, and for this reason it would have decided to delay the shared playlists for a few weeks. However, considering that iOS 17.3 should arrive in January, there won’t be a long wait before seeing the feature on the iPhones of users not registered for the Cupertino betas.

See also  Music and exercise: What do you listen to?

At the same time, we remind you that some news for Apple Music in iOS 17.2 has arrived the same. For example, Apple introduced the “Favorites” playlist, which collects all the songs you’ve “liked” in your listening experience. The “like” button, in turn, was launched with iOS 17.1.

You may also like

This AI startup is worth two billion euros...

Photos: Review of Astronomical Wonders in 2023 |...

Another new flagship: Xiaomi K70 (Pro) with an...

when, at what time and how to see...

Meta launches Threads in Europe: the anti-Twitter social...

You can now check out your year in...

Apple: These new products could hit the market...

How does blocking WhatsApp chats work?

Identity verification arrives on LinkedIn (free)

Challenging the Limits Montblanc Geosphere 0 Oxygen Priced...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy