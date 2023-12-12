A long-awaited feature is missing from the iOS 17.2 update, what’s happening?

Only a few hours have passed since Apple launched iOS 17.2 in stable version. The first users who downloaded the update, however, immediately noticed a problem: one of the feature initially promised by Apple is absent, despite having already made its debut in the beta of the operating system. What happens?

The feature in question is Apple Music’s collaborative playlists. The latter were launched with the iOS 17.2 beta, but were ultimately not released to the general public by the Cupertino giant. The function allows users to create playlists that can be shared with contacts with an Apple ID: all collaborators on the same playlist can add, edit and delete songs from the latter.

As you can see in the latest revision of the list of iOS 17 functions, officially released by Apple in the last few hours, the Shared playlists cannot be found, despite having been programmed by the Bitten Apple for a release with iOS 17.2. The feature therefore seems to have been postponed to the very last minute, so it could arrive as part of the next one major update of iOS 17, or iOS 17.3, arriving at the beginning of 2024.

In all likelihood, explains Macrumors, Apple would encounter some unexpected bugs in implementing the feature for end users on iPhone, iPad and Mac, and for this reason it would have decided to delay the shared playlists for a few weeks. However, considering that iOS 17.3 should arrive in January, there won’t be a long wait before seeing the feature on the iPhones of users not registered for the Cupertino betas.

At the same time, we remind you that some news for Apple Music in iOS 17.2 has arrived the same. For example, Apple introduced the “Favorites” playlist, which collects all the songs you’ve “liked” in your listening experience. The “like” button, in turn, was launched with iOS 17.1.

