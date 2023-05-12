Home » a lot of research, not enough talent
Technology

a lot of research, not enough talent

by admin
a lot of research, not enough talent

The Chinese government was one of the first in the world to publish an artificial intelligence strategy. Nevertheless, there is a big gap to the USA when it comes to private investments in companies.

A visitor to the China International Import Expo in Shanghai in November tests virtual reality glasses made by Facebook company Meta. China has big ambitions when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), but invests much less in private AI companies than the USA.

Jin Haoyuan / Imago

The global boom in artificial intelligence (AI), triggered by the amazing capabilities of the American bot Chat-GPT, has also given the industry a strong boost in China. In the meantime, it is hardly clear which Chinese companies and universities have now published their own software for such generative AI or want to do so. The latest announcement came from state-owned China Telecom.

See also  Sony shuts down PixelOpus studio behind 'Ghost in the Wall'

You may also like

With Z1 Extreme APU Processor ASUS ROG Ally...

Who is Linda Yaccarino, the future CEO of...

High precision PEE-WEE® E-Slide® and gear rolling machines

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Elden tree may...

State Monument Day: Sustainability and Greentech central topic

Sundar Pichai and Bard’s absence from the EU:...

People with limb disabilities can play mobile phones,...

We tried Starline, the Google project that will...

This is how you score in the interview

The do-as-I-want party and the disappearance of Robin...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy