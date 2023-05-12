a lot of research, not enough talent

The Chinese government was one of the first in the world to publish an artificial intelligence strategy. Nevertheless, there is a big gap to the USA when it comes to private investments in companies.

A visitor to the China International Import Expo in Shanghai in November tests virtual reality glasses made by Facebook company Meta. China has big ambitions when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), but invests much less in private AI companies than the USA. Jin Haoyuan / Imago

The global boom in artificial intelligence (AI), triggered by the amazing capabilities of the American bot Chat-GPT, has also given the industry a strong boost in China. In the meantime, it is hardly clear which Chinese companies and universities have now published their own software for such generative AI or want to do so. The latest announcement came from state-owned China Telecom.