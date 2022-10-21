Home Technology A major challenge | Microsoft plans to build an Xbox mobile game store without forcibly attracting customers to challenge Apple’s App Store and Google Play
A major challenge | Microsoft plans to build an Xbox mobile game store without forcibly attracting customers to challenge Apple’s App Store and Google Play

It was only recently reported that Microsoft, which has laid off nearly 1,000 employees, is planning to expand its business beyond computers and game consoles through the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and establish an Xbox mobile game store to provide games directly on mobile devices. Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Acquired Activision Blizzard to expand mobile game business

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is currently investigating Microsoft’s $68.7 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard and asking about its background. According to the relevant documents submitted by Microsoft, one of the purposes of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is to expand the mobile game business, and plans to establish an Xbox mobile game store in the mobile game business.

Microsoft said the popularity of Activision Blizzard’s mobile games “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush” will help attract players to the Xbox mobile game store and increase Microsoft’s mobile game and advertising revenue.

Microsoft also mentioned that the group currently has no substantial business in the field of mobile games, and the transaction will bring much-needed expertise in related game development, marketing and advertising; while Activision Blizzard will be able to provide development and publishing for Xbox game studios Mobile gaming experience.

Allows developers to run stores freely

In addition, in order to attract third-party game developers, Microsoft promised to allow developers to freely operate its app store on its Xbox mobile game platform, and to provide its own payment system to process in-game purchases, that is, without mandatory commissions. Microsoft said it hopes to bring about a major shift in consumer habits by offering options beyond the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to the masses.

In fact, at present, whether it is the Apple App Store or the Google Play store, the 30% raffle for games is quite an “eye-catching” income, and manufacturers often try to challenge it.

