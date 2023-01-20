Home Technology A masterpiece on your smartphone! The 52nd volume of “Aca NEOGEO” “Sengoku Denshou 2 Aca NEOGEO” is now available!
Technology

A masterpiece on your smartphone! The 52nd volume of “Aca NEOGEO” “Sengoku Denshou 2 Aca NEOGEO” is now available!

by admin
A masterpiece on your smartphone! The 52nd volume of “Aca NEOGEO” “Sengoku Denshou 2 Aca NEOGEO” is now available!

SNK’s 1993 action game “Sengoku Dengeki 2 in Akeaka NEOGEO, now available on iOS and Android. While reproducing arcade games, it has evolved to support Bluetooth handles, allowing you to play with friends. In addition, SNK JAPAN official Twitter ( @SNKPofficial_jp ) is holding an original design QUO card sweepstakes!

What is “Sengoku Denshou 2 ACA NEOGEO”?

PR Times

“Sengoku Den Shou 2” is an action game released by SNK in 1993. The story is that the player becomes a warrior summoned by the witch, and travels through various eras to defeat the Dark Lord. In this work, you can now enjoy new tactical elements such as charged attack and defense. It’s already available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, but I’m excited to be able to play it on my smartphone this time around!

What is “ACA NEOGEO”?

ACA New Geography“ACA NEOGEO” Portal

Since its birth in 1990, the game platform “NEOGEO” has been warmly loved by fans all over the world. SNK and Hamster Inc. are developing the “ACA NEOGEO” series where you can enjoy the masterpieces released so far in “NEOGEO” in the latest game environment. After the consumer version with over 4 million downloads worldwide, the iOS and Android versions are finally here! The concept of “Akasaka NEOGEO” is “faithfully reproduce the arcade games of that time”. Equipped with difficulty settings, various screen settings, online rankings, etc., it also adds a quick save and load function that supports comfortable play on smartphones, and a virtual keyboard customization function. Let’s enjoy the masterpiece that “Ake Aca NEOGEO” still supports!

See also  New information released for "Hardcore Nikon Gaiden River City Girls 2"! Finally, the release date is also decided! - funglr Games

Compatible with bluetooth controllers!We play together

play screenPR Times

Use a bluetooth controller to make gaming more comfortable. Plus, you can play cooperatively with friends by connecting multiple controllers to your smartphone! Let’s show off your skills by customizing to your liking using the full configuration feature.

PR Times

The Sengoku Densho 2 Akeaka NEOGEO will start shipping on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at a price of650 yen (tax included) . Download it from the App Store or Google Play! For more information on “Sengoku Densho 2 ACA NEOGEO”, please visit the “ACA NEOGEO” portal site.

Win a QUO card!twitter event held

twitter activityPR Times

From January 12 (Thursday) to January 31 (Tuesday) 23:59, 2023, 10 people will winOriginal design QUO card (500 yen)Akeaka NEOGEO App Twitter Activity in January” is going on! DMs will be sent to the winners at a later date, so be sure to check your DMs!

Google Translate

Sorry, this article is currently only available in Japanese.

©SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Arcade Archives Series Produced by HAMSTER Co.

You may also like

The new hardware killer is here. The PC...

Graphic unpacking / Sony’s advanced version of the...

Enjoy the new year’s greetings promotions in PlayStation...

Nintendo Switch successor coming in 2024, Nikkei reports

Starfield release date to be announced “soon” according...

The Art of the Prompt: How You Can...

The car of the future according to Garmin:...

The interactive plot masterpiece “Detroit: Become Human” sold...

Ubisoft presents “Laserman: Crazy Rabbids” as a free...

Typing exploration adventure “Paperland” is free for a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy