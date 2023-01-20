SNK’s 1993 action game “ Sengoku Dengeki 2 in Akeaka NEOGEO, now available on iOS and Android. While reproducing arcade games, it has evolved to support Bluetooth handles, allowing you to play with friends. In addition, SNK JAPAN official Twitter ( @SNKPofficial_jp ) is holding an original design QUO card sweepstakes!

What is “Sengoku Denshou 2 ACA NEOGEO”?

“Sengoku Den Shou 2” is an action game released by SNK in 1993. The story is that the player becomes a warrior summoned by the witch, and travels through various eras to defeat the Dark Lord. In this work, you can now enjoy new tactical elements such as charged attack and defense. It’s already available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, but I’m excited to be able to play it on my smartphone this time around!

What is “ACA NEOGEO”?

Since its birth in 1990, the game platform “NEOGEO” has been warmly loved by fans all over the world. SNK and Hamster Inc. are developing the “ACA NEOGEO” series where you can enjoy the masterpieces released so far in “NEOGEO” in the latest game environment. After the consumer version with over 4 million downloads worldwide, the iOS and Android versions are finally here! The concept of “Akasaka NEOGEO” is “faithfully reproduce the arcade games of that time”. Equipped with difficulty settings, various screen settings, online rankings, etc., it also adds a quick save and load function that supports comfortable play on smartphones, and a virtual keyboard customization function. Let’s enjoy the masterpiece that “Ake Aca NEOGEO” still supports!