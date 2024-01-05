A milestone in PC technology: Microsoft adds AI key

Microsoft Introduces AI-Powered Copilot Key to Windows Keyboards

Microsoft has announced the addition of the Copilot key to Windows keyboards, marking the first significant change to the keyboard design in nearly three decades. This new AI-powered key will provide users with direct access to the company’s assistant, allowing for quicker content requests and a more seamless user experience.

Yusuf Mehdi, executive vice president and director of consumer marketing at Microsoft, made the official announcement, stating that the Copilot key will be integrated into new models of desktop and laptop computers from the company’s partners. This marks a clear commitment to the integration of AI in consumer products, following the recent launch of a mobile assistant application for iOS and Android devices.

Scheduled for release in January, the Copilot key will replace the traditional menu key on most keyboards, offering direct access to the AI-powered Copilot experience, which functions like a chatbot, capable of answering queries and performing actions within the operating system.

This release is just the first step in Microsoft’s broader plan to deploy AI more widely across the Windows operating system, with Mehdi describing 2024 as “the year of the AI PC.” The company’s strategy for the year includes integrating artificial intelligence into various aspects of its software and services, positioning Edge as the “AI browser,” and pushing for the introduction of new AI-based functionalities in its products.

Microsoft has already introduced the Copilot application for iOS and Android, which is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 language model, providing users with access to the latest content generation technology. This platform also has continuous internet connectivity to ensure real-time updates and unlimited responses.

The introduction of the Copilot key and the updated focus on AI integration signal a new era for Microsoft’s consumer products, which promise to simplify and amplify the computing experience for users. With plans to expand AI usage across its various products and services, Microsoft is clearly positioning itself at the forefront of the AI revolution, paving the way for a more intelligent and personalized computing future.

