In the last month of each year, everyone will see friends sharing their Spotify “Year Review” (Spotify Wrapped) with each other on social media.

Just a few days before this year, Spotify announced a new event “Spotify Playlist in a Bottle”. Users can make their own time capsules before January 31, and after sealing, they will be released on January 2024. Months to open the aftertaste.

When it comes to virality and customizing the experience, Spotify has always been a hit with its users. Whether it’s ‘Daily Mix’, which mixes and matches according to user preferences every week, ‘Fresh Finds’, which introduces independent music, or ‘Spotify Wrapped’, which is a yearly review, it is a statement of the omnipotence of algorithms.

The most well-known of these is that every December, Spotify users will receive an exclusive “Year Review” (Spotfiy Wrapped). The visual design of the “Annual Review” is always eye-catching. The most frequently listened songs are always looped in the background, showing what types of singers and singers I have listened to in the past year, how many minutes I have listened to, and so on.

Last year’s “Annual Review” also added “Music Personality”, allowing users to experience the music version inspired by the MBTI 16-type personality, and analyzing the personality types behind the music they listened to, including “Adventurer”, “Time and Space Traveler”. “, “Nomads” and so on, and provide a discourse describing the pattern of listening to songs.

If ‘Spotify Wrapped’ is to look back at the past, then ‘Playlist in a Bottle’ is to connect the past and the future in the present. Just in the past few days, Spotify launched the ‘Playlist in a Bottle’ activity, creating a “time-space capsule” of its own music – facing each random question, customizing any song as the answer – let this time-space capsule be sealed , and can only be opened in January 2024, as an alternative review and outlook.

After clicking Spotify Playlist in a Bottle with your mobile phone, you will see the futuristic and dreamy candy-colored background. The first step is to choose the appearance of your “time capsule”, whether it is a drift bottle, a jeans pocket, or a teddy bear.

In the second step, users choose songs that are “meaningful to themselves” based on some random questions, such as “The theme song for 2023 will be…?”, “Which song reminds you of your favorite person?”, “You are super obsessed Which song is…?” And the songs corresponding to each of these questions have become their own exclusive list, which cannot be opened until January 2024 to revisit.

Pick up your phone and try it out now, review your ‘2022 Wrapped’, browse your music library, and start recording your current feelings, making a “time capsule” for yourself in 2023!

Photo via : Spotify

Art design: Becky