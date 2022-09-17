Remote work and online meetings, I believe that in the era of the epidemic, everyone is familiar with these two words. In the post-epidemic era, remote work, e-commerce and digitalization have become trends. How to work online more efficiently has of course become a major optimization focus for enterprises. Today, the editor will explain a practical online whiteboard tool: Miro

Miro Introduction

Miro, a virtual whiteboard tool, focuses on visualizing projects and increasing team collaboration. It can integrate multiple functions on the whiteboard, such as post-it notes, mind maps, and import screenshots of web pages. There are web and computer versions of apps. And mobile app and other versions, you can simply use Google, Slack, Office365, Apple ID, Facebook account to log in for free, the login page is as follows, but unfortunately does not support Chinese (囧)

The free function allows you to go in and play with its various templates, but if you want to store more than three whiteboards, or encrypt the whiteboards, you need to purchase a paid version. The editor below will focus on the free web version, introducing Miro three big key features

The range of whiteboards is infinite, and there are many types of inserted materials

Miro hopes that everyone’s creative ideas are not limited, so one of its features is that the whiteboard has an infinite range!You can zoom in and out with a mouse or a laptop trackpad. The top left of the interface is the setting bar, where you can adjust options related to usage preferences, file output, etc. The top right has some interactive functions, such as timing, voting, video, etc. Wait

The left part of the whiteboard is a selection of tools for editing the whiteboard, including text input boxes, sticky notes, input charts, drawings, etc. You can also add stickers and Emoji!

Come on, let’s see, Miro also has the function of importing website screenshots by entering the URL! Zoom in to show you the official website of the otter girl 🙂 I guess it should be very convenient for front-end engineers or those who want to discuss web page layout. Of course, there is no problem simply uploading various file materials.

Various preset templates

Empty whiteboard and don’t know how to start a project?Not everyone likes to think of a project from scratch. Miro gives you a very diverse set of template options, allowing you to apply it with one click, including mind maps, page diagrams, Kanban boards, etc., as long as you enter the whiteboard homepage, the parts listed above It is a template you can apply, and below is the whiteboard you created

Third-party software works well

Last but not least, Miro itself already has a lot of its own conference tool type applications, you can definitely make video directly on Miro, but what is even more powerful is that it also supports many third-party websites and software, not only from Google Drive, Dropbox and other clouds Upload files to the hard disk, and can also cooperate with software such as Microsoft, Slack, Zoom, etc.

For example, Google Meet, which is the most commonly used in remote meetings, Miro is one of its plug-ins. In addition, when you need to share a presentation in a meeting, you can also insert a Google presentation. The following is a brief presentation I made for you to see. Hamster XD

in conclusion

In the past, during physical meetings, we could discuss many topics on the whiteboard in the conference room, but in the remote office environment, simply through communication software, such as the common Skype or Slack, it is inevitable to encounter when communication is not intuitive enough. The whiteboard tool is very important. Miro is a powerful visual and collaborative tool. It is worth using. If you have any experience, you can share it with me.