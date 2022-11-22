A must-have for traveling by car! These two navigation apps help you find parking spaces faster (iOS/Android)

When driving out, I am most afraid that there will be no parking space when I arrive at the destination, especially in crowded places, and sometimes it is even more difficult to find one (I will scream in my heart why not stay at home), but no matter how crowded there are, there are still Apps To help drivers check nearby parking spaces earlier, this article will share two apps that can check parking space information. They can be downloaded on both Android and iOS platforms, and are provided for reference by those in need.

loud parking

The first app is “Parking Loud”, which can be downloaded for free. The interface is simple and easy to understand. There will be a few advertisements but it will not affect the visual and user experience. After entering the location you want to go, it will display how many places are nearby parking lot

Then zoom in on the map, you can see the charging price of each parking lot, and it will distinguish whether the parking space is full according to the color. For example, red means no parking space, blue means there are vacant parking spaces, and gray means There is no parking space information. Click on the parking lot you want to go to, and you can get more detailed information, such as how many vacant parking spaces are currently available, whether it is an outdoor or urban flat/three-dimensional parking lot, the maximum daily fee, business hours, etc.After clicking “Navigation”, the system will directly connect to Google Maps to navigate to the destination

uTagGO

The second app is uTagGO, which has good reviews and rankings on both platforms.In addition to displaying parking information, you can also bind HAPPY GO and apply for eTag smart parking service. As long as your car has eTag installed and a cooperative credit card is bound on uTagGO, you can use that credit card to deduct the parking fee (Parking and on-street parking fees are fine) and national road tolls

The interface of uTagGO is simple. After downloading, you can add vehicles and bind HAPPY GO. Once you enter the main screen, you can see how many parking lots are nearby. You can also directly search for the destination, and then press “Go to Navigation” to open it. Google Maps start navigating

uTagGO can also display the number of surrounding parking lots, and there will be more detailed parking types in “GO Discovery”, such as: nearby parking lots, parking lots that cooperate with eTag, ETC service bases, etc. You can also quickly check the status of each parking lot (distance & how many parking spaces are left)

The above two navigation apps are shared with you. In fact, there are many apps that can check parking spaces, but these two are the most simple and intuitive interface after I downloaded them. If you want to check the traffic conditions, you can also check the following Extended reading, I wish everyone can find a parking space smoothly, travel happily

