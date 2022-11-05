Are you and your significant other both iPhone fans? Before we shared “iOS 16.1 Update 6 Function Lazy Pack”, but you may not know that Love Crazy phone can also be upgraded to “Couple Mode”! It is very suitable for couples who are in love and long distances. Come and learn how to upgrade your iPhone!

Photo from pinterest

#couplemustinstallApp Widgetable

Also updated to iOS 16, why can his screen show “missing you” and information about how many kilometers away from his boyfriend/girlfriend and how many times he misses each other? It’s too romantic and beautiful!

Photo from TikTok

It turns out that the key App is the “Widgetable” below! From abroad to Taiwan, after downloading this app, you can customize the lock screen. Various styles can be selected and designed by yourself. The rich types meet your needs to beautify your mobile phone, and make your iOS toolbar look different from others. Same!

Photo from Apple Store

Couple function 1. Show the distance between each other

First of all, both couples must download Widgetable, add each other as friends and edit their nicknames, they can select and mark “the current distance between each other” in the toolbar, and then add it to the toolbar, and you can see the other party when you turn on the phone. No matter how close or far you are, if the two meet, the picture will become“We are together”it’s so cute.

Couple function 2. The date becomes miss you and you

Photo from Weibo

Couple function 3. The number of times you miss each other