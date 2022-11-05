Are you and your significant other both iPhone fans? Before we shared “iOS 16.1 Update 6 Function Lazy Pack”, but you may not know that Love Crazy phone can also be upgraded to “Couple Mode”! It is very suitable for couples who are in love and long distances. Come and learn how to upgrade your iPhone!
Photo from pinterest
#couplemustinstallApp Widgetable
Also updated to iOS 16, why can his screen show “missing you” and information about how many kilometers away from his boyfriend/girlfriend and how many times he misses each other? It’s too romantic and beautiful!
Photo from TikTok
It turns out that the key App is the “Widgetable” below! From abroad to Taiwan, after downloading this app, you can customize the lock screen. Various styles can be selected and designed by yourself. The rich types meet your needs to beautify your mobile phone, and make your iOS toolbar look different from others. Same!
Photo from Apple Store
Couple function 1. Show the distance between each other
First of all, both couples must download Widgetable, add each other as friends and edit their nicknames, they can select and mark “the current distance between each other” in the toolbar, and then add it to the toolbar, and you can see the other party when you turn on the phone. No matter how close or far you are, if the two meet, the picture will become“We are together”it’s so cute.
Couple function 2. The date becomes miss you and you
The ultra-intuitive toolbar can be directly written, and you can directly take out your iPhone screen and flash it!
Photo from Weibo
Couple function 3. The number of times you miss each other
Also in the lock screen, there is also the option to install“miss you”‘s interactive gadget, just click once when you think about the other party, and the other party will see how many times you miss him today, which is very suitable for couples who are in love to interact!
Photo from Apple Store
Couple function 4. Look at each other’s mood
Widgetable is like an interactive app specially created for two worlds. You can also download “Status” to change your mood at any time. Today at 11:25 is angry, and I want to attract the other half to condolence you. At 23:15 at night, it is “love” , If you want the other party to say good night to you, you can interact through your mood state.
Photo from pinterest
Couple function 5. Anniversary countdown
There is also a super intimate “Countdown Day” in the toolbar that can be installed. A long strip of animation will appear at the top of the mobile phone screen. Set your date of dating or the birthday of the other party. Every day is a romantic countdown! You can also add Emoji to watch It’s more lively~ Let’s invite the other half to play together!
By Taiwan Girls Daily Editorial Department