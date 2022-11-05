Home Technology A must-install app for iPhone couples!As soon as you open it, it will display “distance from each other, countdown to anniversaries, and the number of times you miss each other”, making the world sweet and cute for the two of them♡ | GirlStyle Taiwanese Girls Daily
Technology

Are you and your significant other both iPhone fans? Before we shared “iOS 16.1 Update 6 Function Lazy Pack”, but you may not know that Love Crazy phone can also be upgraded to “Couple Mode”! It is very suitable for couples who are in love and long distances. Come and learn how to upgrade your iPhone!

Photo from pinterest

#couplemustinstallApp Widgetable

Also updated to iOS 16, why can his screen show “missing you” and information about how many kilometers away from his boyfriend/girlfriend and how many times he misses each other? It’s too romantic and beautiful!

Widgetable: Custom Lock Screen and Home Screen WidgetsPhoto from TikTok

It turns out that the key App is the “Widgetable” below! From abroad to Taiwan, after downloading this app, you can customize the lock screen. Various styles can be selected and designed by yourself. The rich types meet your needs to beautify your mobile phone, and make your iOS toolbar look different from others. Same!

Widgetable custom lock screen and home screen widgetsPhoto from Apple Store

Couple function 1. Show the distance between each other

First of all, both couples must download Widgetable, add each other as friends and edit their nicknames, they can select and mark “the current distance between each other” in the toolbar, and then add it to the toolbar, and you can see the other party when you turn on the phone. No matter how close or far you are, if the two meet, the picture will become“We are together”it’s so cute.

Couple function 2. The date becomes miss you and you

See also  Sci-fi action-adventure Hubris will launch on PS VR2 on PS5 after PC VR release

The ultra-intuitive toolbar can be directly written, and you can directly take out your iPhone screen and flash it!

Widgetable can be used in both Chinese and EnglishPhoto from Weibo

Couple function 3. The number of times you miss each other

Also in the lock screen, there is also the option to install“miss you”‘s interactive gadget, just click once when you think about the other party, and the other party will see how many times you miss him today, which is very suitable for couples who are in love to interact!

Widgetable can design the desired couple mode by itselfPhoto from Apple Store

Couple function 4. Look at each other’s mood

Widgetable is like an interactive app specially created for two worlds. You can also download “Status” to change your mood at any time. Today at 11:25 is angry, and I want to attract the other half to condolence you. At 23:15 at night, it is “love” , If you want the other party to say good night to you, you can interact through your mood state.

Couples leave traces of miss on each other's phonesPhoto from pinterest

Couple function 5. Anniversary countdown

There is also a super intimate “Countdown Day” in the toolbar that can be installed. A long strip of animation will appear at the top of the mobile phone screen. Set your date of dating or the birthday of the other party. Every day is a romantic countdown! You can also add Emoji to watch It’s more lively~ Let’s invite the other half to play together!

By Taiwan Girls Daily Editorial Department

