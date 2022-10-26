Home Technology A must-see for newbies! Apple Watch three tricks to take pictures remotely, find iPhone, turn on the walkie-talkie once to teach you
Technology

A must-see for newbies! Apple Watch three tricks to take pictures remotely, find iPhone, turn on the walkie-talkie once to teach you

A must-see for newbies! Apple Watch three tricks to take pictures remotely, find iPhone, turn on the walkie-talkie once to teach you

A reference for those who just got their first Apple Watch these days

Apple released this week iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1, and macOS Ventura updates, of which watchOS 9.1, after the update, can also bring better battery life to the three new Apple Watches launched this year.But if you just bought the first Apple Watch in your life recently, and you still don’t know what other useful functions it has besides displaying time, notifications, recording exercise and health data, just keep reading. , this article will share with you three basic practical secret skills of Apple Watch. Those who are interested in Apple Watch newbies will take a look.

Take photos with Apple Watch

Many smart wearable devices have the function of taking pictures remotely, and Apple Watch is no exception.The steps to take pictures with Apple Watch are very simple. After turning on the iPhone camera, just open the “Camera Remote Control” app on the watch, and the Apple Watch will automatically connect to the iPhone’s camera lens.

After placing the phone in a good position and pressing the shutter on the “camera remote control”, you can take pictures or videos directly. It is very suitable for going out with a group of friends or family members. When everyone gathers together, you want to take a good-looking group photo. occasion

Then if you want to zoom the distance, you can also turn the digital crown to adjust, and you can also click “…” to adjust more details, such as choosing to turn on the main lens or front lens, timer seconds, and start / Turn off flash, Live Photo or HDR

Find your phone with Apple Watch

The Apple Watch can also be used to find a mobile phone. Just open the control center of the Apple Watch and click the icon of the mobile phone, and the mobile phone will make a sound. After long-pressing the same icon, the mobile phone flash will be turned on. There is sound and sound. Help you find the direction of your phone faster

Apple Watch can also be a walkie-talkie

Finally, there is the “walkie-talkie” function in Apple Watch. The operation method is very simple and quite interesting. Just press the “walkie-talkie” icon and speak, and when you are waiting for a reply after speaking, release the button.When using the walkie-talkie function, it must be noted that both parties to the call have a connection, and connect to the iPhone, Wi-Fi or mobile network via Bluetooth, but there is no distance limit, and it is completely free

However, if you want to add friends to the walkie-talkie, you must confirm that the other party is in your iPhone contact list. After joining and waiting for the other party’s consent, you can start the call when both parties are online.The default setting of the walkie-talkie is that you must press the yellow dot on the icon all the time. If you think this is a bit troublesome, you can also go to “Settings” >> “Auxiliary Use” >> “Walkie-Talkie”, select “Click One” Come down and talk”, so just click the yellow dot before the start and end

The above is about the three basic built-in functions of Apple Watch, which are provided for the reference of newbies of Apple Watch. Of course, it can do more than the above, but this article is mainly for people who have just bought Apple Watch and are not interested in this product. For those who are too familiar, I will sort out some hidden functions that “will not be buried too deep, but you may not find it if you don’t talk about it”. For those who haven’t used it, come and try it

