A nap please: Why more sleep is good for the brain

Medicine has known for a very long time that sleep is important for the body – and of course humans do too. We rest at night, and so does the brain – both physical and physiological processes occur during the various rest periods that keep us feeling good while we are awake.

Sleep as a dementia indicator?

However, sleep also seems to be a good indicator of whether our brain remains healthy as we age. Normally, as we gain years, our brains shrink in volume – a natural process. A group of scientists from University College London (UCL) and the University of the Republic in Uruguay has now been able to show that this process could be slowed down with more sleep. It was specifically about sleeping during the day, i.e. the nap in between. As it turned out, this can also be an indirect indicator of how quickly one develops dementia in later years.

The study, published in the journal Sleep Health, examined whether there was a connection between daytime sleep, cognitive function and brain volume. For this purpose, data from the British Biobank, a large collection of health data, was examined using the Mendelian randomization method. The database includes the information of around half a million volunteers who have been medically followed since 2006 over a period of at least 30 years.

Reduced brain aging noted

The association between larger brain volume in old age and daytime sleep had at least a slight causal relationship, the researchers said. “Our results suggest that for some people, short daytime naps may be part of the puzzle that helps maintain brain health in old age,” said lead author Victoria Garfield of the MRC Unit for Lifelong Health & Aging at the UCL, in a statement. This underlines previous research that such daytime sleep can have positive effects on our cognitive functions.

In the study, the team looked at a total of 97 stretches of DNA that are believed to be able to determine the likelihood of habitual napping. Using data from a total of 378,932 people from the British Biobank, the brain health and cognitive abilities of people who are genetically ‘programmed’ to take a nap were compared to those who do not have these genetic variants. The result was that the daytime sleep group had a lower biological age of 2.6 to 6.5 years, measured by brain volume, according to the researchers’ calculations. The matching genes had been identified in an earlier study that also used the UK Biobank. Evidence data – i.e. magnetic resonance imaging data and genetic information – were available for a total of 35,000 people. The brain volume itself is in turn a marker for dementia and other diseases.

