A netizen created a picture of “Girls are very happy playing PS5” with Midjourney, and the result is extremely horrible- ezone.hk – Technology Focus- Tech Cars

The effect of using Midjourney AI image software to generate pictures is indeed very high-fidelity, but a few days ago, when a netizen wrote Midjourney to generate a picture of “Girls playing PS5 very happy”, they got a very horrible finished product, which was hotly discussed on the Internet. .

【Click here】immediately, use the app to watch more product unboxing videos

Recently, a netizen asked Midjourney to generate a picture of “Girls are very happy playing PS5”, but unfortunately the finished product is extremely horrible, pointing out that Midjourney obviously encountered difficulties in playing the game. The reason is that although Midjourney managed to generate the portrait part, and it seems that there is no problem, but the game controller part is obviously “unrecognizable”. The buttons and joystick are randomly placed, completely different from the real thing.

A netizen who left a message thinks that the image tips generated by Midjourney may be too vague, coupled with the hand-held database, especially the information on the back of the hand-made is not much at all, so there is a chance to make Midjourney go wild, thus creating the effect you see now. The conclusion is that Midjourney may be very good at changing the content provided to users, but it is difficult to compensate for missing information, or it only knows how to use existing resources to repair the information that the system “thinks is right”, but it is obviously wrong.

[Related reports]Midjourney v5 AI image software debuts for graphic designers: the effect is really a bit “scary”

[Related Report][Practice]Whatsapp Play Enhanced ChatGPT supports Cantonese voice and AI drawing

[Related reports][AI special attack]OpenAI officially released GPT-4 to add image processing capabilities

Source: Kotaku