A network of hidden lagoons is found with living fossils similar to those from 3 million years ago

Scientists Discover Gigantic Stromatolites in Argentina Salt Plains

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have uncovered a previously undiscovered ecosystem in the salt plains of the Puna de Atacama in Argentina. The findings reveal an extensive system of lagoons and giant stromatolites, which could potentially offer insight into the earliest forms of life on Earth as well as on Mars.

Stromatolites are a unique type of layered rocks created by the growth of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, through photosynthesis. They are considered to be one of the oldest ecosystems on Earth, dating back to at least 3.5 billion years ago. These ancient structures represent the earliest fossil evidence of life on our planet.

According to Brian Hynek, a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, these stromatolites are similar to some of the earliest macrofossils found on Earth. He explained that they offer a window into the distant past, providing a glimpse of what life might have been like billions of years ago.

While ancient stromatolites used to be widespread during Earth’s Precambrian era, they are now sparsely distributed around the world. The newly discovered stromatolites in the Puna de Atacama are especially significant as they are much larger than modern stromatolites. The ancient structures are composed mainly of gypsum and rock salt, unlike the carbonate rocks typically found in modern stromatolites.

The discovery is also significant as it challenges the conventional belief that stromatolites could only thrive in alkaline conditions. The lagoon system of the Puna de Atacama is acidic, presenting a unique and rare environment for the growth of these ancient structures.

This groundbreaking discovery has not only shed light on Earth’s early history but also offers potential implications for the search for life on Mars. Hynek suggested that the composition and characteristics of the stromatolites found in Argentina are also present in salt deposits throughout Mars. This could provide vital clues in the ongoing quest to find evidence of past life on the Red Planet.

The researchers plan to present their findings at the 2023 American Geophysical Union meeting and hope to continue their research to gain a deeper understanding of these ancient stromatolites.

In conclusion, the discovery of giant stromatolites in the Puna de Atacama offers a rare and precious glimpse into Earth’s ancient past, while also holding promise for potential revelations about the history of life on Mars.

