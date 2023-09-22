A new app and more space for AI: YouTube’s new tools for Shorts

Where does it end? creativity of humans and where does that of artificial intelligences begin? And also: how can the two be combined together? YouTube is trying to find out, thanks to the addition of some new features that insist on that possibilities offered by AIinstead of hindering them.

The changes concern above all Shorts, the vertical and short video format born in 2020 in an attempt to counter TikTok, which has now reached 2 billion monthly users and 70 billion views per day.

Artificial intelligence Google and the errors of generative AI: Bard will search online for confirmation of his answers by Emanuele Capone 19 September 2023

Dream Screen, videos set everywhere

The first and most important is called Dream Screenwill be available “later this year” and will allow creators to add animated or static backgrounds generated by an artificial intelligence to their clips, which will be able to tell what you want simply by writing it (this is the prompt that we learned about with ChatGPT). Starting from the foundation provided by Dream Screen, people will then be able to create their videos on Shortswhich can thus be set practically anywhere, “without placing limits on their imagination”.

The other is Create, a new app which should facilitate the creation and editing of videos directly from the smartphone: as explained by the company, “it simplifies video production and editing with automatic subtitles, voiceover and access to filters, effects, transitions and royalty-free music” . Create is still in beta but it is already available (only for Android) in the United States and in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, India, Korea and Singapore.

Audio Beyond social media and fashions: what has become Clubhouse by Andrea Daniele Signorelli 12 September 2023

Creator Music, found songs with a prompt

Then there they are 3 other features relatively minor, which however we found equally interesting and in any case all 3 based on AI: the first is called Aloud and it is an automatic dubbing system that uses artificial intelligence to automatically translate the content of the various videos; already available for a limited number of YouTubers, it is being tested in English, Portuguese and Spanish.

Next year, however, they will arrive Creator Music (you use a prompt to search for a song to accompany the video and the AI ​​suggests the most appropriate music) and one new version of YouTube Studiowhich will use AI to suggest the right videos at the right time, based on cross-referencing information between what a specific creator does and what YouTube audiences are already watching and might be interested in.

Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTuberecalled during the Made on YouTube presentation event that “simplifying the work of creating content is a fundamental element of our ongoing commitment to making the possibility of creating videos accessible to everyone” and that “we find ourselves faced with a new phase of creativity” that “we can’t wait to see what our incredible community of creators and artists will create.”

@capoema

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

