A new chapter in the US-China space race! The goal is to establish a WiFi and research base on the moon! -XFastest Hong Kong

China and the United States are competing for the development of the lunar space network, with the new goal of building WiFi on the moon and establishing a research base. In 2021, the China National Space Administration announced a series of space exploration plans, including Wu Weiren, the chief designer of China‘s lunar probe project, who revealed that China may set up WiFi on the moon.

Since 2013, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has been working with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to build four astronomical telescopes in New Mexico, using pulsed beams to achieve unlimited high-speed data transmission between the Earth and the Moon. The purpose of the lunar WiFi of both China and the United States is to establish an international lunar research station, which will require high-speed transmission of space communication facilities to realize scientific research.

NASA’s “Apollo Project” was launched in 2017 to establish a long-term scientific research base, and intends to install routers to connect satellites and other devices through multiple 24-foot-high pillars to achieve seamless network services. China plans to establish an international lunar research station by 2035 and install similar Wi-Fi to connect patrols, landers and aircraft to achieve high-speed communication.

In addition, businessmen also see commercial opportunities, such as SpaceX, Aquarian Space and Plus Ultra Space Outposts, etc., plan to deploy communication systems on the moon. In the future, commercial organizations may also use space communication networks for commercial applications. In addition, ice on the moon can be converted into drinking water and rocket fuel, and is considered an important resource for future lunar bases. Therefore, the competition between the United States and China on the moon may intensify in the future.

