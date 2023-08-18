a new exclusive video series produced by global star INIKO together with OnePlus • Techzilla

In the innovative digital entertainment landscape, INIKO and OnePlus come together in an unprecedented collaboration, resulting in a striking visual campaign entirely realized with the latest flagship smartphone of the tech brand, the OnePlus 11. The core of this extraordinary synergy is represented by the video clip of “Jericho”, a song that has collected over 170 million streams worldwide, authentically transmitting the deepest essence of the artist.

The exceptional director behind this masterpiece is Steve McCord, assisted by director Sylvie Weber, in a collaboration with the creative team of Mahogany Creative. Using the powerful third-generation Hasselblad camera built into the OnePlus 11, McCord and Weber have expertly harnessed the advanced capabilities of this device, opening up new creative frontiers in the process. One of the most surprising innovations was the creation of six-angle shots, achieved by mounting multiple phones on a special portable stand. This technique has produced an enthralling visual effect, in which viewers are immersed in three-dimensional space while time appears to be frozen.

“I was very curious when OnePlus offered me a collaboration to create something magical with the phone“, he claimsI’m here“I use my smartphone for everything; so, I was ready to really put it to the test. We didn’t use traditional equipment to make this footage,” he adds, “managing to achieve something great in a short time and this is exactly what you want when shooting content.I thought taking the device outdoors was a great way to show who I am and what I’m connected to on social media. I can’t wait to unleash this aspect of my psyche.”

I’m here gained the attention of fans and critics after some videos shot entirely with a smartphone, which then gained traction and spread all over the world. At first INIKO only shared a few fragments of the piece “Jericho”, which blew up on TikTok with nearly 40 million views and 5 million likes, up to his entirely sold out concerts. This rising tide of popularity propelled INIKO into the coveted Top 10 on the US BillBoard chart, describing the track as an “enchanted single, a true masterclass in using the voice as a musical instrument”.

The new song “Elements” was born thanks to the innovative partnership between Mahogany, a multifaceted studio, and OnePlus, a leading global technology brand, thanks to which the artist was able to explore themes such as “self-expression”, deepening its most intimate meaning.

“Working with OnePlus has been an extremely rewarding experience and we can’t wait for the world to witness our creation“, he claimsJames Gaster Chief Executive Officer of Mahogany“Together with OnePlus, we have identified a new mobile-first talent unafraid to challenge their device”, he adds “I am very proud of the efforts of the whole team to realize INIKO’s bold vision that embodies the harmonious relationship between technology and art, marking the beginning of its next rise.”

“We are very proud of the incredible work done on INIKO. Our vision of the project was precisely designed to allow it to tell its story using only OnePlus 11 “.he declaresEmily Day, Head of Brand and Marketing di OnePlus,“We asked Mahogany to help us show the true power of the device and how it can truly ignite creativity and self-expression. We look forward to everyone experiencing the results of the collaboration, guided by INIKO’s artistic vision and inspiring the world to tell their own stories.”

