A new experience in the beauty and comic style of "Fast Pleasure: Unruly"! Show off your personal style~

A new experience in the beauty and comic style of "Fast Pleasure: Unruly"! Show off your personal style~

When the latest works of “Forza Motorsport: Horizon” and “Romantic Tour of Sports Cars” are launched, the stage of racing games is waiting for the new works of the “Extreme Speed” series to play! Recently, with the official release of more game information of “Speed ​​Pleasure: Untamed”, players can also see more and more features of this game design~

And just like the previous news on the Internet, this new work has a strong American comic and street style design. You can also see in the trailer that the racing game is added through unique comic elements to create a new game experience, and these styles are completely Plus can show his preferences in this virtual world through customized settings.

In addition, according to the official information, the player’s character will be shown after the game this time, so that the player’s clothing and matching can finally be shown in this generation of games, instead of setting it in the garage and then not having it. .

If players are looking forward to this new work “Fast Thrill: Untamed”, it will be launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 2, 2022.

