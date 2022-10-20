Apple announces next-generation Apple TV 4K, powered by the Apple A15 processor, delivering faster performance, smoother gaming, and more compelling cinematic quality, more powerful features, and more affordable prices than ever before. Bring the entertainment everyone in the family loves.

The new Apple TV 4K is powered by the Apple A15 processor, making the device more powerful and energy efficient, making it more responsive and gaming smoother. In addition to Dolby Vision, Apple TV 4K also supports HDR10+ for fine-grained picture quality on more TV models, plus Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1 or Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound for video playback, with Come to the immersive audio effects for a home theater experience.

Combined with the Siri Remote, users can use the touch pad to quickly, smoothly and precisely control the Apple TV user interface.

Apple TV 4K works with other Apple devices, and users can use the iPhone to perform simple settings first, and then they can easily control the Apple TV Remote in the “Control Center” at any time. Apple TV also acts as a home hub, securely connecting compatible smart home accessories. When viewing a HomeKit camera, Apple TV users can control nearby accessories, such as turning on outdoor lights, or showing multiple cameras on the TV screen at the same time, and more Get the full picture. Additionally, HomeKit Secure Video uses smart technology on Apple TV 4K devices to privately analyze video to detect people, animals, vehicles or package deliveries.

tvOS 16 will bring new features to the Apple TV experience this fall, including an update to Siri that will make it easier for users to control their Apple TV with their voice and interact with search results. Siri on Apple TV has been redesigned to recognize each user’s voice so they can easily stream movies, TV shows and music, as well as games and apps, and pick up where they left off. Users can also use the Siri Remote and speak commands to perform relevant actions or get viewing suggestions. You can also search by saying “Hey Siri” while wearing AirPods, share images through Apple TV’s “iCloud Shared Library”, start FaceTime on your iPhone or iPad, and watch in sync on Apple TV with the “Simultaneous” feature TV show or movie.

The new Apple TV 4K is available in two configurations: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), offering 64GB of capacity; and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet), offering Gigabit Ethernet for fast internet connection and streaming, plus more Wireless mesh networking protocol Thread to connect more smart home accessories, and comes with 128GB ROM to store apps and games. The two Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote are priced at HK$1,049 and HK$1,199 respectively, and will be available for pre-order from November 4th (Friday).

Apple Online Store official website purchase link:

https://www.apple.com/hk-zh/shop/buy-tv/apple-tv-4k