Home Technology A new generation of ASUS gaming phone ROG Phone 7 Pro appeared online-ePrice.HK
Technology

A new generation of ASUS gaming phone ROG Phone 7 Pro appeared online-ePrice.HK

by admin
A new generation of ASUS gaming phone ROG Phone 7 Pro appeared online-ePrice.HK

ASUS will hold a press conference on April 13 to announce a new generation of gaming phone ROG Phone 7 Pro. The new machine is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz. Consumers may be disappointed, because the new phone is said to be not much different from the previous generation ROG Phone 6 Pro.

The design of the new machine has not changed much

From the picture uploaded by the famous whistleblower Evan Blass, it can be seen that the ROG Phone 7 Pro has a three-lens camera on the back and a secondary screen that can respond when answering a call, starting a game or charging. As for the front of the ROG Phone 7 Pro, there are wider screen borders and narrower left and right screen frames. The selfie camera is located in the upper left corner of the screen.

Conference held on 4.13

The modular heat dissipation accessories that remain unchanged from the previous generation can keep the phone in a high-performance state for a long time, and players can enjoy the game for a longer time. When the game requires the hardware to perform efficiently, the accessories will automatically start and start temperature control.

0406-2a.jpg

Source: gizmochina

See also  Improve the picture on the TV with just a few settings

You may also like

Greiner Innoventures takes over injection molding startup Zeroplast

Chemists observe the piezoelectric effect in liquid for...

Star Wars: LEGO presents new “X-wing” set

ASUS ROG Ally Enters the Portable Game Console...

Smart City meets circular economy for a better...

ROG’s first handheld game console “Ally” uses AMD’s...

AI-powered kids speaker XiaoAI helps kids learn

Skyworth QLED 4k Google Eye Care TV launched:...

Super Mario Deals at Alternate: Games up to...

For the first time, a super-massive black hole...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy