ASUS will hold a press conference on April 13 to announce a new generation of gaming phone ROG Phone 7 Pro. The new machine is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz. Consumers may be disappointed, because the new phone is said to be not much different from the previous generation ROG Phone 6 Pro.

The design of the new machine has not changed much

From the picture uploaded by the famous whistleblower Evan Blass, it can be seen that the ROG Phone 7 Pro has a three-lens camera on the back and a secondary screen that can respond when answering a call, starting a game or charging. As for the front of the ROG Phone 7 Pro, there are wider screen borders and narrower left and right screen frames. The selfie camera is located in the upper left corner of the screen.

Conference held on 4.13

The modular heat dissipation accessories that remain unchanged from the previous generation can keep the phone in a high-performance state for a long time, and players can enjoy the game for a longer time. When the game requires the hardware to perform efficiently, the accessories will automatically start and start temperature control.

Source: gizmochina