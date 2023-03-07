As has been the case for some years now, Apple adds a new color to its iPhone family this spring. This time it’s yellow, but only on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, which will hit stores on Tuesday, March 14.

“People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for everything. Now the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus line is enriched with a new yellow color,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “Extraordinary battery life, a lightweight design, pro-level photo and video features, cutting-edge safety innovations like satellite Emergency SOS, and everything iOS 16 has to offer make iPhone 14 a perfect option for anyone who is looking for a new iPhone”.

For the rest, the two models are identical to the current ones, and constitute the basic offer of the latest generation of Apple smartphones, available in two screen variants, 6.1″ (iPhone 14) and 6.7″ (iPhone 14 Plus). They have a robust design in aerospace aluminum resistant to water and dust, with a Ceramic Shield front, more robust than the glass of other smartphones. Note that the 14 Plus is Apple’s smartphone with the longest battery life, up to 26 hours of video playback.





The SOS via satellite also arrives in Italy

Like the other iPhone 14 models, the newer ones also offer emergency safety features. Emergency SOS via satellite allows the user to send a distress call when a cellular network or Wi-Fi is not available. Furthermore, with the Dov’è app it is possible to share your position via satellite with relatives and friends even in the most remote places, where the cellular network does not reach. The novelty is that the service, which has already helped many people in emergency situations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom, will also be extended by the end of the month in Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Bassi, Portugal and Italy, both on the models just presented and on those already sold.

On the other hand, the Accident Detection function is already active, capable of detecting serious car accidents and automatically starting a call for help when a person is not conscious or is unable to reach his iPhone. Motion algorithms designed by Apple and trained with over a million hours of real-world driving and crash data are combined with motion information from the new accelerometer and gyroscope, GPS, barometer and iPhone microphone, making this innovative feature possible. When paired with Apple Watch, Incident Detection synergistically harnesses the tremendous power of both devices to efficiently get help to the user.





