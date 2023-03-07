Although there have been many rumors in the past thatnintendoNintendo will launch a “Pro” positioning SwitchHowever, VentureBeat website reporter Jeff Grubb recently obtained news that Nintendo’s next plan to launch a new machine will not be directly related to existing products, and it will come out in the second half of this year at the earliest.

According to Jeff Grubb, this new machine is not positioned as “Nintendo Switch Pro” or “Nintendo Switch 2”. It does have specific upgrades in hardware specifications, but overall it is somewhat similar to the progress of traditional Game Boy to Game Boy Color , Nintendo may make more enhancements on the basis of the existing Nintendo Switch.

And if, as Nintendo revealed in the past, it hopes to consolidate the existing player base, it is expected that the new machine will maintain compatibility with existing games, that is, Nintendo 3DS can still use Nintendo DS games, rather than building a new game console from scratch.

At present, Nintendo has launched a variety of Nintendo Switch models, including the earliest version launched in 2017, and later updated battery design versions. In 2019, it launched the left and right Joy-Con controllers with an integrated design and non-detachable Nintendo Switch Lite. In 2021, the Nintendo Switch OLED with a larger and brighter screen will be launched.

If Nintendo is likely to announce a new machine this year, it may be announced as soon as possible during E3 2023 this year, and it is ready to go on sale in the Christmas period at the end of the year.

