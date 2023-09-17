The Chameleon track spotlight is a new milestone in lighting technology,

This LED spotlight system saves 50% energy costs compared to 2 individual LED spotlights

LED Explorer GmbH, a leading company in the field of lighting solutions, places a clear focus on increasing sustainability and resource efficiency in its product portfolio.

This focus arises from economic, ecological and social considerations and is reflected in their latest product, the Chameleon track spotlight.

The sustainable track spotlight with the greatest possible flexibility.

The Chameleon track spotlight is a new milestone in lighting technology

The Chameleon track spotlight is the result of intensive research and development in the area of ​​resource efficiency.

This innovative product was specially developed for use in retail textiles, automobile exhibitions and museums and is characterized by its unique flexibility.

The core idea of ​​the Chameleon spotlight is the idea of ​​combining two conventional single spotlights into an extremely flexible double spotlight that exceeds all expectations in terms of function, energy consumption and performance. With this unique spotlight system, the user saves 50% of energy costs compared to 2 individual LED spotlights.

Increased efficiency through product improvement

Innovative product development specifies which materials are needed for production and which ones are saved.

This innovation saves a ballast, a 3-phase adapter and a fuselage body in production and material procurement.

Overall, there was a resource saving of over 55% compared to the production of two separate 3-phase individual spotlights including packaging.

The unique flexibility of the Chameleon track spotlight

The Chameleon track spotlight is characterized by its exceptional flexibility in terms of lighting options.

Thanks to the joint pivotability around a vertical axis and the relative movability to each other, users can specifically illuminate specific areas and overcome conventional limitations.

Benefits and advantages of the new technology

The innovative technology allows the lighting to be focused on a specific point, but also offers the option of large-area illumination through different orientations.

In addition to pivoting around the vertical axis, the user has the option of adjusting the inclination around a horizontal axis.

This technology opens up a variety of possibilities in limited spaces, such as point connections or short rails in shop windows or offices.

Another advantage of LED Explorer’s 3-phase spotlights is their ease of installation, as the spotlights can be moved along the track to adapt the lighting to individual needs. This enables a combination of compact design, low weight and extremely low energy consumption with high performance at the same time, which is invaluable in many areas of application.

The Chameleon track spotlight from LED Explorer sets new standards in terms of resource efficiency and flexibility and is an asset to any room that requires high-quality lighting.

LED Explorer GmbH is convinced that it does not make sense to import lights and components over long distances from Asia if we can instead produce them sustainably and in the highest quality in Germany.

LED Explorer GmbH, based in Schönau am Königssee, was founded in 2013 and specializes in equipping grocery stores, museums and sales areas with high-quality track spotlights.

