KonamiYes” beatmania ”、“ DanceDanceRevolution “and” GYPTER “The creator of the music game among others. It used to be a home console, and recently it’s available on the PC version of Konaste, so I thinkEveryone has played at least once in the arcade or at home. Among them, when it comes to titles that can be enjoyed by men, women and children, ” pop’n music ” is a title that can be enjoyed in various ways depending on the individual, such as playing with multiple people and practicing repeatedly to clear difficult songs. In addition to Game Center, ” pop’n music Lively ” on the PC version of Conaste from November 2020, so “pop’n music” is played by a wider audience, but here is anew action。 “ pop’n music UniLab “The official website is suddenly online!
“pop’n music UniLab” is running…?
Konami’s “pop’n music” is newly released” pop’n music UniLab “. Although it was announced, the official website is like a laboratory with only the title and ” Coming Soon… “, “pop’n music” official Twitter ( @popn_team )Announce” UniLab goes live”. … “Just released. Arcade or home?I don’t know what home use this platform will be for now!I feel like the title “UniLab” might give you a hint…but I don’t know! The announcement was made ahead of “Tokyo Game Show 2022” which will be held on September 15, 2020 (Thursday), so maybe at “Tokyo Game Show 2022″…?Curb the excitement of meeting the new “pop” and wait for the next report!