KonamiYes” beatmania ”、“ DanceDanceRevolution “and” GYPTER “The creator of the music game among others. It used to be a home console, and recently it’s available on the PC version of Konaste, so I thinkEveryone has played at least once in the arcade or at home. Among them, when it comes to titles that can be enjoyed by men, women and children, ” pop’n music ” is a title that can be enjoyed in various ways depending on the individual, such as playing with multiple people and practicing repeatedly to clear difficult songs. In addition to Game Center, ” pop’n music Lively ” on the PC version of Conaste from November 2020, so “pop’n music” is played by a wider audience, but here is anew action。 “ pop’n music UniLab “The official website is suddenly online!