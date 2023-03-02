Grande absent from CES in Las Vegas (here all the news)at least as far as televisions are concerned, Sony has unveiled its innovations in this field in a dedicated event.

Also this year the Japanese company is betting a lot on QD Oled technology and obviously on its own Cognitive Processor XRthe chip that is able to process the images and adapt them to the scene, the light conditions, the environment and even the number of people watching TV.

The new Sony A95L

Sony A95L, the new top of the range

Topping it all off, at an as-yet-undisclosed price point, is the new A95L, heir to that A95K considered by many (including us) to be the best TV of 2022: still uses QD Oled technology, still has the panel produced by Samsung, but this year there are a couple of new features.

First of all, you can have even bigger: not only 55” and 65”, but also 77”, exactly like the competitor Samsung S95C. Also, this year the screen is described as “about 200% brighter compared to last year’s model,” which was already incredibly bright. Unfortunately (at least in our opinion) the television loses its shape without a pedestal and returns to having a more traditional shape, with a support base with 3 feet. Which, however, allows for easier installation of any soundbar.

For the rest, confirmed the features we had already liked on the A95K: backlit remote control, support for 120Hzspecific functions for gaming (such as VRR and Allm), operating system Google TV and access to Bravia CoreSony’s streaming platform, not so well known but technically very interesting.



The new Sony X95L

Beware of video games (and sustainability)

The rest of the range includes Oled, LCD Mini LED, Full Array and LED models, with sizes ranging from 55″ up to 98″ for the high and very high range and from 43” to 85” for the entrance one, which has panels with a smaller color gamut but still compatible with Dolby Vision and Atmos and with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. No 8K screen, as was foreseeable and as indeed we had imagined on Italian Tech.

All new TVs from Sony are based on Google TV and they all have the new one Eco Dashboarda section that should allow you to “easily customize your preferences and energy saving settings” and which is part of the company’s initiatives to lower its impact on the environment, such as reducing the use of non-recycled plastic, improving of transport efficiency and review of energy consumption during use.

New for 2023 is also the Game Menu, which is a similar concept to that seen on TVs from manufacturers such as Hisense, LG and Samsung and is dedicated specifically to video game enthusiasts. The overlay interface allows you to quickly activate or deactivate the VRR or Motion Blur, increase the brightness in the darkest areas through the Black Equalizer and also customize the size of the portion of the screen actually dedicated to the game. The A95L is the only one to also have one multi view function which allows you to play video games and follow a tutorial or video guide on YouTube together.

