- A new report claims that Microsoft will commit to ten years of Call of Duty for the PlayStation. Gamereactor China
- Sony filing hints at next PlayStation console coming in 2028 ePrice
- Activision Blizzard’s stock price gapped down 4% amid rumors that Microsoft may face antitrust lawsuits Yahoo Kimo stock market
- FTC Rumored to Intervene in Activision-Blizzard Deal With Antitrust Law Computer King Ada
- Sony submits information hinting that the next PlayStation game console will be launched in 2028- Leisure and Entertainment News | ePrice Compare King ePrice
- View full story on Google News