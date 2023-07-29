a new Samsung smartphone will have it

In November 2022, Qualcomm presented the Snapdragon 8 Gen2, second generation of SoC after the rebranding of its processors, but apparently in this hot summer of 2023 there is still room for older processors.

The one spotted under the body of the Samsung Galaxy M44 it’s an old glory, it must be said.

We are talking about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888swan song before the nomenclature change.

Despite a series of critical issues, including the often overheating, this processor was still very interesting in terms of performance, reaching peaks that were still unexplored until its arrival.

It’s strange, however, to see it in this year’s device benchmarks, where it caught up 1531 and 3771 pointsin Single Core and Multi Core respectively, operating at 2.84 GHz on the performance core, on Geekbench 6.1.0.

As well as this interesting chip choice, which will be joined by the equally good one GPU Adreno 660, the Samsung Galaxy M44 is expected to have 6GB of RAM on board. The Android version used in the synthetic test, however, is Android 13.

Despite the age of the chip, this smartphone could represent an interesting option for those looking for high performance in the mid-range, thus taking up choices already made by other manufacturers, such as Nothing but on his Phone (2) it used a chip from the previous generation or as seen in the OnePlus Nord 3 review, which proved to be a real best buy for this very reason.

