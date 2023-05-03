A new space station with artificial gravity is being designed: will it replace the ISS?

The International Space Station (ISS) is being slowly approaching the end of his service. Among the candidates who could take his place there is also the new project of the aerospace company Airbus; part of this station is said to be operating with one artificial gravity.

After discovering NASA’s intention to destroy the ISS – safely – by 2030, plans are now already moving towards finding a worthy successor. At the top of the list we find the Chinese space station Tiangongnow nearing completion, while NASA has already entered into contracts for the design of commercial stations.

Despite this, the European company Airbus has proposed the development of a “Multi-Purpose Orbital Module” (MPOP), called Airbus LOOP. As we can see in the video, this spatial module will be divided into three sections (deck) and will have enough capacity to accommodate at least four astronauts.

According to the company, the clear separation of the segments will ensure increased safety and protection for the crew in the event of solar flares or other hazards; each section will be accessible through a central tunnel surrounded by a greenhouse (used for experiments and plant conservation). Starting from top to bottom, the module will include a housing section, a science section and finally a centrifuge.

The latter is probably the most interesting element. The section can accommodate two crew members at a time, allowing them to work in an artificial gravity environment. We still don’t know how effective it will be at replicating gravity, but we can make an estimate. According to calculations, to simulate Martian gravity, the centrifuge should have an angular velocity of 3.86m per second, reaching 9.2 rotations per minute.

This would prove especially useful for long-duration space missions, such as a trip to Mars. Artificial gravity would allow for significantly mitigate the negative effects of microgravityand at the same time acclimate the astronauts to the surface of the Red Planet.