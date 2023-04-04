Home Technology A new Street Fighter movie is in the works – Gamereactor
by admin
Movies based on the game have long had a bad reputation, and the 1994 Street Fighter movie, starring the good guy Jean Claude Van-Damme as Guile, is one of the worst. But with efforts like Netflix’s “Castlevania,” “The Last of Us” on HBO Max and the animated “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” electronics A renaissance of gaming on the big screen seems to be happening. Now it looks like the Street Fighter franchise is about to make the leap, too.

Deadline first reported that production company Legendary Entertainment (Dune, Detective Pikachu, Watchmen, Nolan’s Batman trilogy) had acquired the film and television rights to the Street Fighter franchise. The first film is reportedly already in production, and while we don’t know much more, Legend has made it clear that all titles will be developed using Capcom for maximum fidelity to the source material.

Let’s just hope it turns out better than the recent Capcom adaptations of Monster Hunter and Resident Evil…

