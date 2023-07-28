Following the simplifications relating to sending WhatsApp messages to numbers not in the address book, the time has come to return to referring to news related to the popular instant messaging service. Indeed, a new way of communicating has arrived on WhatsApp.

As announced on 27 July 2023 directly through the official Meta blog, in fact, users are now allowed record quick video clips to send “on the fly” in the context of WhatsApp chats. In an image shared officially related to the function, which you can also see at the beginning, it is noted that everything has a circular design.

The duration can come up to a maximum of 60 seconds, while at the security level, Meta indicates that instant video messages are also protected by end-to-end encryption. According to Mark Zuckerberg’s company, it was previously voice messages that revolutionized the way people communicate with each other, but now the aim is to guarantee a similar possibility at the video level.

Meta describes the new feature as a “real-time method” for replying in WhatsApp chats by making yourself seen. Among the practical examples indicated, there is the possibility of quickly make birthday wishesas well as to give good news or show the funny reaction after sharing a meme. Zuckerberg also showed how instant video messages can be used to show where you are.

For the rest, everything works in a similar way to voice messages: just make a tap to switch to “video mode”. The rollout of the feature has already startedbut Meta says it could take a few weeks for everyone to be able to send instant video messages.