As the most extreme objects in the universe other than black holes, astronomers have always wondered what makes up the interior of neutron stars. In a study, scientists have come up with a new way to determine the state of matter inside a neutron star: the peak spectral frequency of gravitational waves.

<img decoding="async" src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

When there is a star twice the mass of the sun, but compressed into the size of Manhattan city, it is a neutron star – one of the most astonishingly dense celestial bodies in the universe, tens of trillions of times denser than any natural matter on Earth . And the interiors of such extraordinary objects can never be reproduced by experiments on Earth, so astronomers still don’t understand what neutron stars themselves are made of, known as the equation of state (EoS).

Wanting to peer inside these exotic objects, but they are too small and too far away to be imaged with standard telescopes, astronomers have to rely on other measurable indirect properties (such as the mass and radius of a neutron star) to calculate EoS, just as one can use a right angle The 2 sides of the triangle are used to calculate the length of the hypotenuse. Yet another problem arises—neutron star radii are difficult to measure precisely.

So astronomers recently proposed a new alternative, using a quantity called the peak spectral frequency (f2) instead of the radius measurement.

When two neutron stars merge into a larger neutron star, the dense stellar matter ball left by the collision will release gravitational waves, which can be detected by LIGO and Virgo observatories when they reach the earth. signal, and these data can reveal the basic composition of neutron star matter.

Theoretical predictions show that the extreme pressure in the core of a neutron star will “dissolve” neutrons into particles called quarks, which means that the neutron star contains a lot of free quark matter, and the peak spectral frequency can encode information about EoS, further clarifying whether the quark theory is true exist.

(Source of the first image: NASA)