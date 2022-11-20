Home Technology A passer-by picked up the Nokia 3210 that was soaked in barnacles in the sea, a magic phone from the 1990s | T Kebang
Technology

A passer-by picked up the Nokia 3210 that was soaked in barnacles in the sea, a magic phone from the 1990s | T Kebang

by admin
A passer-by picked up the Nokia 3210 that was soaked in barnacles in the sea, a magic phone from the 1990s | T Kebang

The 3210, the first mobile phone without an antenna launched by Nokia, also endowed the phone with a special function of “unbreakable”, which is not afraid of being dropped or blistered.

According to Australian media reports, a mother found a Nokia 3210 wrapped in barnacles while walking on the beach in Australia’s Gold Coast (GoldCoast).

Then her daughter brought this “very story” Nokia 3210 to the school for display. Surprisingly, this Nokia 3210 has been covered with barnacles (common organisms in the ocean) due to long-term immersion in seawater.

It is reported that the Nokia 3210 is a candy bar mobile phone that was launched in October 1999. It was the most powerful mobile phone at that time, and the Nokia 3210 mobile phone was very durable and was once a trend indicator. Even if it has been soaked in sea water for an unknown number of years, you can see that it still maintains a complete appearance.

A passer-by picked up a Nokia 3210 that was soaked in barnacles in the sea, a magic phone from the 1990s

The mobile phone has built-in alarm clock, computer, currency conversion and other functions. At the same time, the phone has built-in games such as Snake and Tetris. It can be said to be the pioneer of playing games on mobile phones.

In addition, it is the second best-selling mobile phone in the world, with 160 million units sold after its launch.

See also  Focal Bathys: The Strongest Bluetooth Headphones Ever!? | Headphone Information |

You may also like

“Nintendo Switch Sports” new golf project Yui Aragaki...

“The Colosseum is a shopping mall,” says Meta’s...

A fortress to defend the car from cyber...

Ubisoft Store limited time to receive the first...

A fortress to defend the car from cyber...

Black Friday discount 2022｜8+ online shopping offers up...

Foreign media Apple TV 4K performance measurement: CPU...

TCL 75C935 Unboxing Review- 3C Technology News

Xbox promises that Bethesda’s latest work “Starry Sky”...

With one of the biggest retail days of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy