Technology

by admin
He has absolute control of the platform, but the operation did not complete it himself: Elon Musk has completed the acquisition of Twitterpaid 44 billion dollars, thanks to what it defines a club deal, an agreement between investors private individuals to achieve a common goal.

And among these investors there is also an Italian one: it is Unipolthe insurance and financial services holding company, which, as confirmed yesterday by its president, Carlo Contisupported Musk in this venture.

It is not known at the moment the amount of the investment of the Italian group, which in any case should be limited to a small shareholding: the entry of Unipol appears to be dictated not only by financial logic, but also by the choice to “expand towards a series of industrial ecosystems contiguous to the core insurance business within which the technological lever plays a fundamental role “.

Or also, said in the words of Conti last night on TG1, “we think this is a good investment and which could have a significant return “.

