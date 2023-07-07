A Plague Tale 3: Possible Development in the Works as Asobo Studio Expands Team

Title: Is A Plague Tale 3 in the Works? Job Listings Hint at Future Installment

Introduction:

Since the release of A Plague Tale: Requiem last October, fans have been eagerly awaiting news of any post-launch content to further explore the captivating story of De Rune siblings, Hugo and Amicia. However, the absence of updates on the matter might be attributed to Asobo Studio’s strategy of taking their time before embarking on the next installment. Nevertheless, recent developments on the studio’s LinkedIn page have sparked rumors about a potential A Plague Tale 3.

Job Listings Suggest Development of A Plague Tale 3:

Asobo Studio’s LinkedIn page prominently showcases a list of open positions, with a majority of them dedicated to supporting and expanding Microsoft Flight Simulator. However, for those anticipating the continuation of the gripping A Plague Tale franchise, there is reason for optimism. Among the job postings, several senior positions specifically target the Plague Team, including a senior game designer, a visual effects artist, and a senior animator.

The Role of the Senior Game Designer:

Delving into the job description for the game designer role, it becomes clear that this position holds a vital role in the development process. Responsibilities include active participation in brainstorming sessions during the project’s inception and the creation, presentation, and implementation of design themes throughout production.

Implications and Speculations:

While the LinkedIn job listings cannot be conclusively confirmed as evidence of A Plague Tale 3’s development, they do provide a strong indication that the studio is indeed laying the groundwork for a new installment. However, no official statements have been made by either Microsoft or Asobo Studio regarding the project, leaving fans with mere speculation and anticipation. If the rumors are true, it is likely that an official announcement is still a few years away.

Fan Reception and Expectations:

The prospect of A Plague Tale 3 has ignited curiosity and excitement among avid gamers and fans of the series. The first two installments garnered critical acclaim for their atmospheric settings, compelling narrative, and immersive gameplay. If a third game is indeed in the works, fans are eagerly anticipating further character development, immersive storytelling, and innovative gameplay mechanics.

Conclusion:

While the development of A Plague Tale 3 remains unconfirmed at this stage, the LinkedIn job listings from Asobo Studio have certainly piqued interest and fueled speculation among fans. The subtle hints and open positions dedicated to the Plague Team suggest that a new installment may be in the pipeline. Until an official announcement is made, fans will have to patiently wait, hoping for the continuation of the thrilling and captivating journey of the De Rune siblings in the melancholic world of A Plague Tale.

