We love Arya Stark just like everyone else in the Game of Thrones franchise, played brilliantly by Maisie Williams. However, in the wonderful world of video games we have another female character with similar characteristics, about the same age and just as cool, and that is Amicia de Rune.

The name may not be a household name yet, but she is the protagonist of A Plague Tale: Innocence, helping and protecting her brother Hugo in a very hostile French medieval world. Much of her rock-solid personality comes from voice actor Charlotte McBurney. On October 18, Amicia returns in her second adventure, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and now developers Asobo Studio have unveiled the game’s main cast – and luckily, McBurney will be playing her again:

Charlotte McBurney – Friends of Loen

Logan Hannan – Hugo de Roone

Kit Conner-Lucas

Lucy Briggs-Owen-Beatrice de Roone

A Plague Tale: Requiem will be released on PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. There will also be a cloud-based Switch version, and from Day 1, the adventure is also included in Game Pass.