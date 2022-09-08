Home Technology A Plague Tale: Requiem Voice Actor Presents – A Plague Tale: Requiem
Technology

A Plague Tale: Requiem Voice Actor Presents – A Plague Tale: Requiem

by admin
A Plague Tale: Requiem Voice Actor Presents – A Plague Tale: Requiem

We love Arya Stark just like everyone else in the Game of Thrones franchise, played brilliantly by Maisie Williams. However, in the wonderful world of video games we have another female character with similar characteristics, about the same age and just as cool, and that is Amicia de Rune.

The name may not be a household name yet, but she is the protagonist of A Plague Tale: Innocence, helping and protecting her brother Hugo in a very hostile French medieval world. Much of her rock-solid personality comes from voice actor Charlotte McBurney. On October 18, Amicia returns in her second adventure, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and now developers Asobo Studio have unveiled the game’s main cast – and luckily, McBurney will be playing her again:

  • Charlotte McBurney – Friends of Loen

  • Logan Hannan – Hugo de Roone

  • Kit Conner-Lucas

  • Lucy Briggs-Owen-Beatrice de Roone

A Plague Tale: Requiem will be released on PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. There will also be a cloud-based Switch version, and from Day 1, the adventure is also included in Game Pass.

See also  After Serie A and baseball, Sorare's NFTs also play NBA basketball

You may also like

【Mid-Autumn Festival Offer】CHAHO Gaming Chair Only $99.99 |...

Apple Unveils New Apple Watch – WSJ

watchOS 9 introduces Low Power Mode on Apple...

Apple Press Conference – Watch Series 8 and...

Apple officially discontinues production and removes Apple Watch...

NASA: Webb captures the “cosmic tarantula” shocking |...

The 6 Best iPhone 14 Cases: Your Buyer’s...

NASA: Webb captures the “cosmic tarantula” shocking |...

Call of Duty will only last 3 years...

iPhone 14: the live presentation of the Apple...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy