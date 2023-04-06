In recent days the news of a fungus that infected a 61-year-old from Calcutta, making the leap of species for the first time from the plants, which it usually attacks, towards a human being. Inevitably, the situation was compared to that described in “The Last of Us”. But how true is all of this?

As anticipated, the man, who worked as mycologist of plants in India, has become the first person in the world to contract the particular pathologyfueling growing concerns about the threat that climate change and resistance to treatments pose in creating fungal (and other) strains that can then make an eventual jump in species.

After being admitted to a hospital in the city of Calcutta, with symptoms such as hoarse voice, cough, tiredness and difficulty swallowing for several months, he underwent extensive analysis which revealed a paratracheal abscess on the neck.

Once the biopsy and pus samples taken from the patient were analyzed, it emerged how the man had been infected by Chondrostereus purplethe same fungus that commonly causes what is referred to as “silver leaf disease” in plants.

Fortunately, contrary to what was seen in “The Last of Us” where the pathogen is much more dangerous, in the “Indian case”, the 61-year-old has made a full recovery after administration of two antifungal drugs for 60 days.

However, the particular event nonetheless has raised the concern of public health expertsas there was previously a scientific belief that fungal spores in plants could not infect humans as well.

According to the first reconstructions, it is hypothesized that the man came into contact with the fungus in question during his research activity, which would have led him to contact with decaying plants and fungi for an extended period of time.

Dr. Ramanan Laxminarayan, founder and president of One Health Trust (a public health research organization based in Washington, DC and New Delhi), explained: “There are literally hundreds of millions of fungal species and only a small fraction of these cause infections in humans”.

“Unfortunately, however, we are starting to notice the strange, and worrying, phenomenon of fungal infections previously known to cause no infection in humans, which now they cause them“he said worried.

“Obviously what worries us is whether any next pandemic could be caused by a fungal infection. Luckily, at the moment we can rest easy because we don’t have very effective person-to-person transmission,” he added.

