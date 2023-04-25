A Pokémon card sells for $300,000 at auction – Pokemon

An extremely rare Pokémon card has sold for $300,000 at an event held by Heritage Auctions.

This card is the trophy Pikachu No. 3 Trainer Bronze Professional Sports Authenticator Trading Card Game NM-MT 8 (Media Factory, 1997) The first tournament Holo, aside from being rather a mouthful, is one of the four known to exist One of the first cards since it was only offered to the top three participants of the first official Pokemon Tournament in Chiba, Japan was blocked in 1997.

There were other famous and expensive Pokémon cards and other items at the auction, with an uncut Cosmic Foil containing over 100 cards also selling for $250,000.

Not only is the auction catching the eye of wealthy Pokémon fans, there are also some rare Magic: The Gathering cards up for grabs. There is a price to pay for being a hoarder these days because you never know when you’ll get a card that one day could sell for a very high price.

Thanks, players.