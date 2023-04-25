Home » A Pokémon card sells for $300,000 at auction – Pokemon
Technology

A Pokémon card sells for $300,000 at auction – Pokemon

by admin
A Pokémon card sells for $300,000 at auction – Pokemon

An extremely rare Pokémon card has sold for $300,000 at an event held by Heritage Auctions.

This card is the trophy Pikachu No. 3 Trainer Bronze Professional Sports Authenticator Trading Card Game NM-MT 8 (Media Factory, 1997) The first tournament Holo, aside from being rather a mouthful, is one of the four known to exist One of the first cards since it was only offered to the top three participants of the first official Pokemon Tournament in Chiba, Japan was blocked in 1997.

There were other famous and expensive Pokémon cards and other items at the auction, with an uncut Cosmic Foil containing over 100 cards also selling for $250,000.

Not only is the auction catching the eye of wealthy Pokémon fans, there are also some rare Magic: The Gathering cards up for grabs. There is a price to pay for being a hoarder these days because you never know when you’ll get a card that one day could sell for a very high price.

Thanks, players.

See also  [Game Trial]Modern Warfare II 2022 Multiplayer Game Public Beta Test Process Changed- ezone.hk - Game Anime- E-Sports Game

You may also like

Captain America meets his old gang

Ninja In Pajamas Reveals Its VCT Game Changer...

Ten selected innovations for the still young season

If you die in hardcore PvP, you will...

Latest leak shows Intel’s 14th generation Meteor Lake-S...

Lack of charging stations in the USA –...

Logitech G becomes official partner of VCT EMEA...

risks and advice on charging columns…

Dead Island 2 tops UK box charts

Payment solutions, Secutix chooses Adyen

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy