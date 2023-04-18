A pop hit from the AI ​​canned causes resentment

Drake and The Weeknd sing on “Heart on My Sleeve” – ​​thanks to AI. Universal is taking action against the song.

A tingling piano chord analysis, then the beat begins – and with it the chanting. Unmistakable: Canadian hip-hop and R&B superstar Drake raps. We know his shuffling intonation, his subtly depressive melodies. Right after the chorus he hands over to his no less prominent compatriot The Weeknd. This one sings a few creamy lines about women, cars and jewelry. And announces that he wears his “heart on his sleeve”.

That’s the name of the internet hit, “Heart on My Sleeve”, which advertises itself with the names of the two pop stars. And belies its title: Drake and The Weeknd have nothing to do with the song. It was published a few days ago on TikTok by a user with the self-deprecating name “ghostwriter977”, corresponding profile picture (a bed sheet ghost with sunglasses) – and the note that the music, text and voices of the track were created with the help of AI software were generated.

Since then, the short music clip has gone viral on social media. Many, including fans of the artists copied by AI, enjoyed the digital curiosity. Some suspected a marketing stunt for a start-up, others suspect Drake himself behind the number, which was also streamed many times on Spotify. However, the Universal Music Group has no interest in speculation: They quickly pushed through the removal of the track from major platforms. In a statement, the label said training generative AI using “our artists’ music” was copyright infringement. Online music portals have a legal and moral obligation to do so.

Photographer rejects award for AI photo

In addition to the dispute over copyright and the associated sales, the short song also fuels the debate about AI’s potential for deception. Whether the Drake in “Heart on My Sleeve” is fake or not, you hardly notice on a quick listen, also because digital alienation effects are common in pop.

AI is becoming increasingly explosive in the cultural world. This is also shown by a recent action by photographer Boris Eldagsen: He recently turned down the main prize at the Sony World Photography Awards. His winning image was created in part thanks to AI. On his homepage, the artist explains that he deliberately did not mention this when submitting his work in order to see how the competition would react. He wants to stimulate a discussion about “what we want to consider as photography and what not”.[TF8G5]