A potentially dangerous asteroid will approach Earth in October

This year an asteroid will be very close to Earth, so the risk of a collision has certain probabilities in October.

The probabilities of impact of an asteroid with the Earth are something we prefer to ignore. Unfortunately, it is worth remembering that the risk exists. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA for its acronym in English), considering the matter, created a list of potential collisions through the year 2119. In 2024 there is an asteroid that will approach our world, dangerously, on October 5th.

The stalking body, which has been categorized as a potentially dangerous object was discovered 16 years ago and named 2007 FT3. It has more than 300 meters in diameter and, if it collides with the Earth, it could cause an explosion equivalent to that of 2.6 billion tons of TNT.

How likely is 2007 FT3 to impact Earth?

So far, the asteroid has been viewed only 14 times, a factor that makes it a “missing asteroid”. However, its approaches to the Earth have been enough for it to be listed as potentially dangerous by the NASA Sentinel system.

You may be interested: Yes, we could be alone in the Universe

Regarding the probabilities, thanks to what has been studied about it, the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies determined that 2007 FT3 has up to 89 potential impacts with our planet, one of them being next October 5.

The NASA, before the panorama, asks for calm. The moment of greatest danger for the Earth with respect to this asteroid was October 3, 2019. The second place, in terms of risk, corresponds to the upcoming date.

It may interest you. This could be the dramatic end of the Earth (and, incidentally, of the solar system)

Even with this, it is worth saying that objects potentially dangerous to Earth are not safe collisions. According to NASA, there are no known threats of impact at any time in the next hundred years.

Keep reading:

Mysterious dark stars could be hidden in a mirror Universe

They find the heaviest elements in the Universe in ancient stars

Neutrinos, the particles that keep the greatest secrets of the Universe

This huge asteroid has skimmed Earth and more are on the way

VIDEO: This is what the surface of the Sun looks like

Share this: Facebook

X

