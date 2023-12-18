A primordial black hole smaller than a baseball may be a parasite inside a sun-like star | Science and Technology News | LINE TODAY

Astronomers Speculate About Tiny Primordial Black Holes Hidden Inside Stars

Astronomers have long speculated about the existence of tiny primordial black holes hidden inside stars, and new research suggests that this speculation may not be far-fetched. According to a recent study, astronomers may be able to detect these small black holes through the vibrations they cause on the surface of stars. If there are enough of these tiny black holes, they could also act as the mysterious dark matter that holds the universe together.

While black holes are typically formed by the gravitational collapse of massive stars, scientists have proposed the existence of other types of black holes that were formed shortly after the Big Bang. Known as “primordial black holes,” these objects have a mass similar to that of an asteroid and are smaller than a baseball. The researchers believe that these black holes have remained stable since their formation, and they could act as dark matter, using their gravity to hold the universe together.

The team of researchers also considered the impact of these primordial black holes if they actually existed inside stars. They found that while the black holes may initially have little impact on the stars, over time they could grow and eventually consume the stars from the inside out. The researchers referred to these objects as “Hawking stars.”

The study, which is published in The Astrophysical Journal, suggests that these black hole accretions could produce a different mode from nuclear fusion inside stars. The researchers believe that they may be able to analyze the existence of these black holes through asteroseismology and small changes in the brightness of the stars’ surfaces.

While it is unlikely that our own sun contains these black holes, the researchers believe that they may be found elsewhere in the universe. The Gaia satellite has already discovered about 500 red stragglers, which are thought to be stars that have expanded due to the presence of black holes.

The findings of this study open up new possibilities for understanding the role of black holes in the universe, and they highlight the potential for further discoveries in the field of astronomy.

