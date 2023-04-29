A professional and fun radio microphone? Sennheiser Profile USB Microphone ready to use for mobile live broadcast? PK three commonly used radio microphones! “ft. Lily Mushroom” together ASMR🥰 | Radio microphone evaluation

This time, Xiao Se came to ViuTV’s real show “A Girl in Love Again”, hosted by @Jeannie Liligu (🥰former UNWIRE reporter) hosted by “First Line Search” to test this Sennheiser Profile USB Microphone with everyone. This radio microphone produced by Sennheiser, a German professional stage audio brand, can be used on computers, tablets and mobile phones, such as iPhone and Android, and so on. The Sennheiser Profile USB Microphone delivers a natural, warm sound that adds body and presence to vocals. Designed in Germany, this cardioid condenser microphone is designed for ease of use and delivers high-quality sound. This time, Xiao Se and Aunt Lily will try out a lot of fields. You can check out the following CHEAPETR!! Play live or communicate with teammates, and you need a high-quality USB microphone!?

Sennheiser’s newly launched Profile microphone is simple and convenient to plug and play, and has the brand’s consistent top acoustic quality, so that everyone can focus on the game! At the heart of the Profile microphone is the award-winning Sennheiser condenser microphone head KE 10, whose cardioid polar pattern provides a natural attenuation of sound coming from the rear of the microphone, ensuring that the user’s voice stands out clearly. The design of the Profile microphone is simple, just plug it into the USB-C socket of the computer or tablet, the device will automatically recognize the microphone and start recording your voice, no need to use any interface, software or open additional windows, you can use the microphone on the The turntable is easy to set, and there is a 3.5mm connector on the back of the microphone to connect headphones for monitoring, which is extremely convenient. The Profile Microphone is available now. The suggested retail price of the desktop basic set is HK$1,150, and the suggested retail price of the Profile anchor set with a three-point self-locking cantilever stand is HK$1,800.