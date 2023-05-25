A quantum phenomenon occurs in our eyes that protects us

A new study published in the journal PNAS, spoke of a quantum phenomenon that occurs in our eyes and protects us. Every color, every flash, every ray of sunlight produces toxic materials that risk damaging the cells that allow us to see… and this is where the new discovery was described

The researchers talked about the removal process, which is somewhat unusual as far as biochemistry is concerned, and is based on a strange strangeness of quantum behavior. Along the back wall of the inner surface of our eyeball can be found light-reactive cells that form the retina.

Each fiber of this surface is formed by “discs” containing a crucial substance that captures photons of light, starting a chain of reactions which results in a nerve impulse that allows us to observe the surrounding world. The very first step in this conversion process is surprisingly dangerous: the substance, called retinal, twists into a shape that interferes with the cell’s functions, becoming a toxin.

Evolution has overcome this problem by creating enzymes that transform the twisted shape of the retina into a safe and practical shape. As efficient as this process is, it is far from perfect and can sometimes create a called condition Stargardt disease. Even in individuals where enzymes do their job as efficiently as possible, a gap in the breakdown process risks creating a dangerous compound called lipofuscincapable of accumulating in dangerous lumps.

Evolution has once again given us the solution: melanin has been seen to combine with lipofuscin granules in the retinas of older individuals. While previous studies support the pigment’s role in lipofuscin clearance, the Mechanism behind the breakup remained a mystery. That’s because on their own, the electrons in melanin aren’t in a high enough energy state to do that job, being locked in by the laws of quantum physics that keep them relatively grounded.

“[Sembrano verificarsi] quantum chemistry reactions that excite a melanin electron to a high-energy state and flip its spin, subsequently allowing for unusual chemistryfinally says Yale therapeutic radiologist Douglas E. Brash.For 30 years I’ve been convinced that melanosomes – the organelles in cells that create melanin – degrade lipofuscin, but I couldn’t identify a mechanism“says senior study author Ulrich Schraermeyer, an experimental ophthalmologist at the University of Tübingen.”The chemeexcitation it is the missing link.“