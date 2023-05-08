A rare surrender to Sony? Head of Microsoft’s Xbox: Players with new score breakers will not sell PS5

(Photo/Associated Press)

In recent years, Microsoft has made a big move to acquire game studios, and has made some gains in subscription services. In the traditional game console sales war, it has always been suppressed by Sony and Nintendo. A recent interview made Xbox Chairman Phil Spencer admit defeat, thinking that even if the follow-up finale The evaluation of the masterpiece is broken, and the players will not sell the PS5 and change jobs.

Phil Spencer was recently on the “Kinda Funny Games” program, and he rarely admitted the history of losing to Sony. He first pointed out that Microsoft lost too badly in the Xbox One generation. At that time, all players gradually built a digital game library, so they simply developed a good The game cannot let the market share of consoles be reversed in an instant. He even described that even if Microsoft’s next highly anticipated “Starry Sky” can break through the sky and get 11 points (out of 10), players will not be able to sell PS5.

Even if Xbox sales are not as good as Sony and Nintendo, Microsoft has stated that “the console war is over.” Phil Spencer once again pointed out that the company has a unique vision for the future. PC and more platforms to attract players. It is also mentioned that it includes the Game Pass subscription service and xCloud cloud games.

As for the much-anticipated game “Bloodfall”, it received a series of negative comments from players after its launch. Phil Spencer also admitted that he did not meet the internal goals set. He will explain to players whether “Starry Sky” will have a 60fps console mode.

