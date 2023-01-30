Home Technology A real behemoth! 4-slot RTX 4090 Ti backplane spy photos leaked
Technology

A real behemoth! 4-slot RTX 4090 Ti backplane spy photos leaked

by admin
A real behemoth! 4-slot RTX 4090 Ti backplane spy photos leaked

Following the successive launches of RTX 4090, 4080 and 4070 Ti, and a series of RTX 40 series gaming laptops are about to debut, the next goal of DIY computer users is the top card king RTX 4090 Ti. A few days ago, someone who broke the news posted a photo of the interface backplane that is believed to be the RTX 4090 Ti/Titan, showing that this card king will occupy 4 card slots unprecedentedly, and HDMI and DisplayPort will also be arranged vertically.

According to the interface backplane posted by the whistleblower @Zed_Wang, the width is as wide as 4 PCIe slots, plus 1 x HDMI + 3 x DP vertically stacked interfaces. The board can be installed horizontally, or it can be divided into two PCBs and placed at right angles.

In addition, the huge cooling fin openings also show that the cooling fins adopt a heat sink design that was only used in Titan-type graphics cards in the past, which is quite similar to a heat sink design that was said to be a 900W RTX 40 series graphics card that flowed out in October last year. To be similar, the visible volume would be quite large.

Another whistleblower @kopite7kimi posted the specifications of the RTX 4090 Ti/Titan last year. The PCB serial number of this display card he called “The Beast” is PG137. It uses the AD102-450 core and is equipped with 18176 CUDA At the core, 48GB of GDDR6X memory with a speed of 24Gbps.

Another striking point is that it is rumored that the maximum TDP of this card will reach 800W, which is much higher than the RTX 4090’s general power of 450W and maximum power of 600W, and the maximum continuous power of the 12VHPWR connector currently used is 600W, so if it leaks If the specifications are correct, this RTX 4090 Ti/Titan believes that there is more than one power connector.

See also  After the mining card collapsed, NVIDIA's graphics card market share stood at 88%, and AMD sent players to worry: worried that the game would no longer be optimized for the A card|T客邦

Let’s see what this behemoth will look like when NVIDIA officially announces it.

You may also like

“Girl Mojing” released the opening animation film Hunter...

Even the English Premier League enters the global...

Renewables are flying in Europe: wind and sun...

The Roguelite strategy action game “Endless Maze” is...

Green technology, eight tips to reduce PC CO2...

Sony said it will increase the production of...

The fascinating spiral created by a SpaceX rocket...

Sony said it will increase the production of...

Bikes and motorcycles, electric and shared: urban mobility...

Scientists: Mars was once blue, life appeared earlier...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy