Following the successive launches of RTX 4090, 4080 and 4070 Ti, and a series of RTX 40 series gaming laptops are about to debut, the next goal of DIY computer users is the top card king RTX 4090 Ti. A few days ago, someone who broke the news posted a photo of the interface backplane that is believed to be the RTX 4090 Ti/Titan, showing that this card king will occupy 4 card slots unprecedentedly, and HDMI and DisplayPort will also be arranged vertically.

According to the interface backplane posted by the whistleblower @Zed_Wang, the width is as wide as 4 PCIe slots, plus 1 x HDMI + 3 x DP vertically stacked interfaces. The board can be installed horizontally, or it can be divided into two PCBs and placed at right angles.

In addition, the huge cooling fin openings also show that the cooling fins adopt a heat sink design that was only used in Titan-type graphics cards in the past, which is quite similar to a heat sink design that was said to be a 900W RTX 40 series graphics card that flowed out in October last year. To be similar, the visible volume would be quite large.

Another whistleblower @kopite7kimi posted the specifications of the RTX 4090 Ti/Titan last year. The PCB serial number of this display card he called “The Beast” is PG137. It uses the AD102-450 core and is equipped with 18176 CUDA At the core, 48GB of GDDR6X memory with a speed of 24Gbps.

Another striking point is that it is rumored that the maximum TDP of this card will reach 800W, which is much higher than the RTX 4090’s general power of 450W and maximum power of 600W, and the maximum continuous power of the 12VHPWR connector currently used is 600W, so if it leaks If the specifications are correct, this RTX 4090 Ti/Titan believes that there is more than one power connector.

Let’s see what this behemoth will look like when NVIDIA officially announces it.